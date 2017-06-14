Hope Masike celebrates 10 years in music in Byo

By Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya

Afro-fusion singer, Hope Masike is set to grace the stage on Friday at Cape to Cairo Bulawayo at a show meant to fuse local traditional cultures.

Multi award winner Masike who has extensively toured Belgium, France, Norway and many other European countries and collaborated with several foreign artistes will for the first time share the stage with Bulawayo artistes that include Jeys Marabini, Khuliyo, Djembe Monks and renowned dance group IYASA.

The Princess of Mbira, as Masike is known, will give her Bulawayo fans what they have been yearning for as her manager Lucky Muzava said the muso will dish out tunes off her forthcoming album.

“The Bulawayo fans are lucky because they’ll get the opportunity to be the first to hear new tracks from the album that Masike has been working on. It’s been long since she performed in Bulawayo, so all her fans should come in their numbers to see her performing,” said Muzava.

Masike, who in the previous years, dedicated most of her time on European tours, will also be celebrating 10 years in the music industry alongside Bulawayo artistes as they mingle and exchange traditional cultural values.

“Masike has been pioneering her career for the past 10 years. It is that moment to celebrate her and at the same time parade her to the Bulawayo community,” he said.

Muzava added that Zimbabwean artistes need to speak with one voice despite their different cultural backgrounds.

“Regardless of one’s cultural background, Zimbabwean artistes need to speak with one voice. It doesn’t matter where an artist comes from, this is a show that is slated to achieve just that, people should come in their numbers and be part of one voice that the arts industry needs to speak with,” he said.The Chronicle