Fake cop jailed 4 years

A criminal who teamed up with his accomplices and masqueraded as police officers to steal a Toyota Fortuner on the pretext that they were impounding the vehicle because of the driver’s reckless driving has been sentenced to an effective three years in prison.

Tonderai Moses Chakacha (37) was convicted following a full trial and was sentenced to four years in jail, but one year was set aside on condition of good behavior.

Two of his alleged accomplices – Taurai Joseph Makata (30) and Robson Kamanga – have since been arrested while another, Obey Chitanda, is still at large.

Kamanga is on trial while Makata initially appeared before Ms Barbra Chimboza yesterday following his arrest on Monday and was remanded in custody to June 27 pending trial.

Makata is being represented by Mr Tawanda Takaendesa.

Prosecuting the case, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa said that on February 16 at around 3pm, Reginald Chiwocha was driving a white Toyota Fortuner along Harare Drive.

Makata allegedly teamed up with Chakacha, Kamanaga and Chitanda and connived to steal the car.

They allegedly trailed Chiwocha along a road in Mt Pleasant.

The accused were travelling in a Mercedes Benz E320 belonging to Makata and a Toyota Runx.

They later blocked Chiwocha’s vehicle using the Toyota Runx and ordered him to pull over.

One of the accused approached Chiwocha and flashed a police identity card purporting to be a police officer.

He accused Chiwocha of reckless driving and ordered him to disembark. It is alleged that the quartet asked Chiwocha to get into their Toyota Runx so that they proceed to CID Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) Harare.

It is alleged that one of the accused took the driver’s seat of Chiwocha’s vehicle.

While in Avondale, the accused allegedly lied to Chiwocha that they wanted to do another assignment and instructed Chiwocha to go to CID VTS in Southerton alone.

It is alleged that Chiwocha boarded a commuter omnibus to Southerton.

He discovered upon arrival that his vehicle was not impounded.

Upon realising that his vehicle was stolen, Chiwocha made a report to the police.

Four days later, VTS detectives received information that Chakacha was in possession of a stolen vehicle. He was arrested near Vehicle Inspection Department in Eastlea, Harare.

The stolen Toyota Fortuner is worth $20 000. The Herald