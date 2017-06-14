CAPS run past Bantu

By Grace Chingoma

CAPS United fringe players helped the team to turn on the power in the second half to give the injury-ravaged champions something to cheer their spirits as they bounced back to winning ways in the Castle Lager Premiership at the National Sports Stadium last night.

Going into the match crippled by injuries, the Harare giants turned to their fringe players who responded as CAPS United scored three second half goals.

Beautiful goals from midfielder Ronald Chitiyo (47th minute), Dominic Chungwa (52nd minute) and a 69th minute clever effort from Amon Kambanji gave the champions victory.

Chitembwe handed third-choice goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba his first start.

Kambanje, Kudzanai Nyamupfukudza and Chrispen Machisa all came in the second half.

Makepekepe assistant coach Fungai ‘Tostao’ Kwashi said it was a happy evening for the team.

“It was a good performance and a good game. We are happy that we got a win. We have 25 players so whoever gets a chance should come to the party. Amon came to party and Joel came to party,” he said.

A minute after the breather, Chitiyo met a long ball, controlled it and volleyed it home.

Five minutes later Chungwa, who had chances in the first period, atoned for that when he fired into the roof of the nets.

The hosts then got the insurance goal 13 minutes before full-time when he made the most of a Bantu Rovers blunder and chipped the ball home.

“We saw a great goal from Rooney (Chitiyo) and Amon’s goal is an early contender for the goal of the season. He showed a lot of intelligence when he realised the goalkeeper was off his line,” said Kwashi.

“It was his first or second game this season, but he did well. I urge him to remain humble, keep his feet down and remain working hard.

“Chungwa’s goal was a good goal too. It is good for his confidence. It was a happy evening for us.”

The victory will also boost the confidence of the team ahead of the Champions League group stage match against the Libyan side next Tuesday in Tunis.

The visitors nearly pulled one back two minutes before the end of the game when skipper Bhukosi Sibanda left his marker for dead on the flank, but the danger was quickly averted.

Bantu director of coaching Methembe Nllovu, who was on the bench yesterday, said he was not worried that his team is the league’s punching bag.

“Why should we be worried? That’s football. It is nature of the game (losing matches). We can only do our best. We take each game as it comes and we still have a lot of games to play.

“We were overpowered and couldn’t handle some of their players. We can only say well done to CAPS United,” said Ndlovu.

*Teams*

CAPS United: P. Chigumba, J. Jangano, V. Musarurwa (K. Nyamupfukudza 82nd min), C. Munzambwa, Z. Biseki, D. Chafa, J. Ngodzo, A. Amidu (A. Kambanje 54th min), P. Bamusi (C. Machisa 77th min), R. Chitiyo, D. Chungwa.

Bantu Rovers: S. Chimusoro, J. Mubayiwa (B. Ncube 68th min), D. Ndlovu, S. Ndlovu, M. Chitambwe, Z. Nsingo, L. Ndlela, M. Dube, B. Sibanda, N. Siachali. The Herald