Calaz betrays own song

By Blessing Masakadza

Dancehall star Seh Calaz does not practice what he preaches if reports of him bashing his fiancée Moira Knight are anything to go by.

In his debut album Bandit Rebirth, the chanter had the song Usamurove discouraging domestic violence which went on to scoop the Best Social Message Award at the 2016 Zimdancehall Awards.

Seh Calaz is embroiled in a fight with Moira who is contemplating leaving him to re-join her family in the United Kingdom.

She has since moved out of their rented apartment in Waterfalls and now staying with her cousin.

This has however, raised more questions than answers with many music followers agreeing that the chanters compose such songs for fame and not practice what they mean.

In the song Calaz sang:

“Babie rangu harisi rekuboxer, haufe wakandiona ndichimufosa

“Vanhu ava havana kusimba, havadi kurwiswa chavanoda kudiwa

“Kana unewako usamushushe, Paatadza usamurove

“Tauriranai, gadzirisanai

“Ukatungamidza hasha, Kana kufurirwa Neshamwari unomukuvadza

“Asi iwe chawagona hapana, Mukadzi wako unenge utori naye mangwana

“Usamurove, usamurove kunyangwe akatadza kuremekedza Fara

chitomutekenyedza *2

“Vamwe vedu toziva vanombofarisa, Zvimwe iwe pane chaurikushotesa

“Arikuda kutokuonesa, Kuti mumwe wangu hauchandikoshesa

“Kunyangwe akakutokonya achiti handiroveke iti ini handikendenge

“Kupopota, kukutuka zvakadzama, zvinodzimba iti handitukike

“Kana zvanetsa ingobuda uende kunofurwa nemhepo hasha dzipere

“Panekuswero batirana mapanga uchida kuratidza kuti ndini baba…” H-Metro