ANZ mourns loved staffer

Daily News staff writer, Sharon Netsai Muguwu, 28, passed away in Harare early yesterday morning after a long battle with cancer.

The only daughter and the first child in a family of three siblings, the good-natured and much-loved journalist spent the last four months in hospital, as she bravely battled the disease.

Sharon was one of the first journalists to join the Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) — publishers of the Daily News, the Daily News on Sunday and the Weekend Post — when the company resumed its operations in late March 2011, after it had been shut down unjustly for eight long years by paranoid authorities for telling the Zimbabwean story like it is.

ANZ chairman, Professor Norman Nyazema, said it was “difficult to comprehend and accept that Sharon is no more”.

“Praise can be cheap, particularly when somebody has passed on, but Sharon was without doubt one of the most agreeable, amiable and committed colleagues we have had at ANZ.

“She also departed with her humbleness and infectious personality intact, which all belied the pain she suffered during her battle with cancer, particularly in the last six months.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and all who knew this bubbly young woman who has been taken away in the prime of her life,” he said.

Born on August 14, 1988, Sharon attended Chindunduma High School in Shamva where she did Form 1 to 6, before going on to do a diploma in Mass Communications at Harare Polytechnic from 2008 to 2009.

After joining ANZ as a reporter in 2011, she worked hard to improve her academic qualifications and professional standing, attaining an Honours Degree in Media and Society Studies from Midlands State University in 2015.

Meanwhile, mourners are gathered at the Muguwu home in Southlands, Harare.