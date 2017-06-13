Yizo Yizo’s Gunman has died

Actor Jabu Christopher Kubheka popularly known as Gunman on Yizo Yizo was found dead in his Soshanguve home in Pretoria yesterday afternoon.

Jabu’s manager Thabo Makgaretsa confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE, however details surrounding his death are sketchy.

Thabo said that Jabu’s wife found his unresponsive body in their family home and called for help.

While the circumstances surrounding the actor’s death have been clouded with speculation, the family have urged the nation not to fuel the speculation.

The family are still waiting for the results of a post-mortem to find out the exact cause of death.

Family and friends have since gathered at the actor’s home in Soshanguve to pay their respects and a family meeting is expected to be held tomorrow.

Jabu Christopher was best known for his role as Gunman on SABC1’s drama series Yizo Yizo and as Bazooka Khumba on SABC1’s popular drama series Zone 14. Times Live