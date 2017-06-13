SportsFeaturedNews

Magaya, Zifa iron out differences

Warriors sponsor Prophet Walter Magaya’s relationship with ZIFA hit an iceberg on Sunday before the two parties ironed out their differences yesterday.

Walter Magaya

Magaya, who provided the Warriors with exquisite camping facilities ahead of their 3-0 win in the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Liberia, announced he was reviewing the marriage with ZIFA after being angered bywords attributed to coach Norman Mapeza on Sunday.

The coach excused himself from joining the rest of the team at the PHD church service.

“If hosting a national team causes a problem, whereby even the head coach is not happy, I then may not be able to continue. Not because I cannot afford it, but I don’t want to cause any commotion or any problem,” said Magaya.

“It must be a choice for someone to be part of us and my aim is never to cause havoc, but to cause peace and love. I respect the head coach of the national team and I salute him for the win. I give it all to him and he has done very well.

“But just for the record I am a family, we are a family and we think that the team did good by coming to the church. Failing to come to the church of the head of the team and what I heard that he said at the gate shows that maybe I have done a mistake. I wouldn’t want to continue to do a mistake.

“So, from next time, maybe until I speak to the president of ZIFA and team manager Wellington Mpandare, but for now my decision is I don’t want to disturb them again, their peace.”

The prophet said he will fulfil his promise to give each player $1 000 for the win.

“I’m still standing with the surprise gesture to the Warriors of the $1 000. I said it live on TV so I will give them the $1 000. But what I’m saying is until I speak to the president and Mpandare for now as I stand I don’t want to disturb their peace because my aim was peace,” said Magaya.

He met ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa yesterday and the duo resolved the challenges.

Magaya also heard from Mapeza who gave his side of the story. The Herald

  • Zvakaoma zvemurume uyu

  • Kunyengerera mari yaano korovhera vanhu. Zifa now has a penchant of getting sponsorship from dubious characters. Cry my beloved Zimbabwe.

  • Bloody sucker attention seeker, cult hero fuck is tht sponsorship or just patriotism?

  • No wonder y Zimbabwe isingachinji,its bcz yekukoshesa zvinhu zvisina maturo.Siyanai nerombe iri plz.Gona kuzvimiririra kwete kufarira zvipo zvembavha idzi

  • Zvenyika ino kana chekuda kubatsira chinopera . Zvinopedza rudo izvi

  • Find real sponsors not Amakorokoza ayo last time it was WeakNail now Profit chete ndozvinoita nyika kana isina industry. Mongozotambira Mari yose yose.

  • Chandinofarira ndechekuti ane mari ndiye mkuru. Vese vanowawata abt prophet ava, cam u pks takeover muite sponsor ma warriors. Kkkkk Norman Mapeza aida kuzviita bhanditi bt akagara ku hotel for two wks for free mu vip, nhasi woda kuwetera munhu akakubatsira. U did a gud thing Norman, u went and apologized why usina kuno tenda munhu ane rudo serwa va Magaya. Ndianiko mu Zimbabwe akamboita seizvizvi zvandiri kuona pana prophet ava. Va Magaya makatumwa na Jesu sure. Munochengeta nherera, muno sponsor na Zim warriors munovakira ma partners enyub dzimba, munoporesa vanorwara nezita ra Jesu, bt nomatter munogara around devislish pple. I salute u .

    • Usamimira mhata semombe iwe mhata

    • Retards ……u just come and throw insults without giving any contribution. Sure uri dofo…zidofo.

    • @Runoko Shumirai Are you normal; or you’re a fool. who is devil.Before Magaya was born ma parents ako akararama sei kusina ma Prophet iwaya.Chivayo once sponsored zifa wakambomunzwa achipopota about not being thanked.castle lager wakamboinzwa ichi complainer. I think your mind is corrupted

    • Kuda u only a fool, Magaya is my prophet and i pray to God. I have already seen u live under the covering of Satan. Magaya ngaato tendwa and it has happened. Norman akatofambira prophet kunoita apologize so sit down. U still live in the 20 centuries iwe dofo, thats why u dont even succeed in life cos if lake if appreciation. U dont need to go to xul to know wat is called appreciation. Thats why e so called rich pple like Wiknell and Chiyangwa went tob thank prophet Magaya whilst vana Norman Mapeza achienda ku sangoma yake. Listen here!!! Nomatter u like or not Prophet Magaya ndiye ari panyanga….

    • horo dzenyu naprophet wenyu handi rely naMagaya ini ndrkuzviraramira kalife kandoda

    • SATANIST GO TO HELL NXAAA

    • Makadyiswa na Magaya imi vamwe,akoshei anoda kutendwa na Mapeza,Source ye mari y magaya ndeip nhai,from poor people lyk vamwe vedu vana va papa,apa pendi kubvaruka uchibvisa mari kuna prophet

    • ma Followers a “papa” have corrupt minds kikikiki

  • Company ye sponsor yacho inonzi ani?(mag.prophetic@ mg.com)

  • This is what happens when u get sponsorship from an idiotic egocentric false prophet. The country has been reduced to this😣😣

  • Kana zvekubatsira zvichimunetsa ngaarege takabva kure takangodaro . Kubatsira munhu hazvirewi otoita zvaunofunga shoko haridaro magaya anoda kubatwa musoro kwete kuenda kunobatirwa musoro ku Nigeria

  • clement moyo

    Zvimwe zvinu zdvonyadzisa. Iyo ZIFA machonero ayo aya ko vana Magaya bachimbotswageyi mmubora revana kani

  • Zimbabweans are a problem. When somebody comes to rescue them, they badmouth the person. Varungu makadzinga, vaMagaya motuka saka munodeiko? Tendaiwo. munongoshoora pese pese. haaaaaaaaaaa munobhohwa imi

    • Eramunah

      Anobhowa ndiMagaya anoda attention pese pese

    • Madness noone is forced to join a religion no matter hw much the owner of tht helps u

    • kunodiii kwamagaya

  • Ko madifferences ava ei futi nhai magaya ko shoko hariti kupa kunemfaro kunokunda kugamuchira here kana muchipa nemoyo wese musatarisira kutendwa nezifa namapeza kana namasupporters mwari ndiye uchakomberera ruoko rwenyu rwakapa nemoyo wese

  • anobatsira haataure mhani mbwaa imi kukumbira kutendwa nxaaaa that’s devilish

  • Sponsership with conditions if they keep getting things from the profit then The National team will feature half if not all Phd team players this guy is not Humble he doesn’t give nemwoyo wese coz whenever he gives he makes noise him n Wicknell

  • He must give that money to the orphans, widows and those old age people than to waste money achipa mbava vanachiyangwa vachidya. What kind of a man of God is this Magaya?

  • Pamwe Mapeza anopinda chechi isingafariri kanamatiro kaMagaya. Ko iye Mapeza achatambira hr mari kubva kuna Magaya? Anofanira kuiramba

  • Jesu paaibatsira painge pasina maconditions .iye magaya mtumwa rudzii anozirova dundundu
    NDOSAKA TICHI JOINIDZWA SATANISM NOKUTI HATIZIVE ZVATINODA

  • dai pasina magaya takahwina 6

  • OMagaya laba yimjendevu ezoyetheswa amacala abawenzayo manje once this country is free all those dropped rape charges azovuswa nje qha, angithi manje yonkinto yomthetho ihambelana labo ngoba baphethi $, soycela ivuthi majaha.

