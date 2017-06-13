Jordan Pickford: Everton agree £30m deal with Sunderland

Everton have agreed a £30m deal with Sunderland for keeper Jordan Pickford.

Pickford, who is on duty with England Under-21s before the European Championship, is expected to have a medical and complete the formalities of the deal when he returns.

The 23-year-old will become the most expensive British keeper if he completes the move.

Pickford made 29 Premier League appearances last season but could not prevent Sunderland being relegated.

He joined the Black Cats’ academy in 2010 and had spells on loan at Darlington, Alfreton Town, Burton Albion, Carlisle United, Bradford City and Preston.

Pickford made his first-team debut for Sunderland in a 3-1 FA Cup defeat by Arsenal in January 2016.

The Press Association is reporting Everton’s offer for him includes add-ons and, if the fee does rise to £30m, he would become the third most expensive goalkeeper in history behind Gianluigi Buffon and Ederson.

Buffon’s move from Parma to Juventus in 2001 was reported to be worth 53m euros, or £32.6m at the time, while at current exchange rates, Ederson’s 40m euros transfer to Manchester City last week is equivalent to £35m, which is a world record in sterling, but not euros.

Analysis

BBC Sport’s Simon Stone

The news about Everton’s eye-watering £30m deal for Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford is not great for Joe Hart.

The England keeper is looking for a permanent move away from Manchester City, and Everton had been viewed as a potential destination.

However, in making Pickford the third most expensive goalkeeper of all time, Everton manager Ronald Koeman is not buying someone for the future.

Pickford is only young but no club pays that amount of money, only to then spend more on someone older.

Wherever Joe Hart ends up, it won't be Goodison Park.