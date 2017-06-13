‘Holy man tried to anoint woman with his penis’

An evangelist from Seawinds, who allegedly tried to “anoint” a woman with his penis, has made an appearance in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Frederick Cornelius Sackanary, 47, was first arrested in November for sexual assault after the complainant reported him to police.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, the victim, a 25-year-old woman from Seawinds, says the accused was well-known to her family as a spiritual leader who could assist families.

“I was going through a rough time and he came to my house to pray from me. He came and told us we were being attacked by the devil and then he asked to see me upstairs on my own.”

The woman says the accused told her that she needed to be anointed with oil and suggested she take off her clothes, but she felt uncomfortable and refused.

In an attempt to convince her, he allegedly exposed his penis to her.

“It was there in front of my face, but it was not erect. He still said because it was not erect his mind was clean and he needed to anoint me with his penis so that my stuff would be anointed and my vagina would be protected.”

The woman says when she again refused, the evangelist allegedly asked to anoint her with his fingers.

“I thought the whole thing was sick and I said no. He left me and kept saying I must call him when I was ready for the anointing to get rid of the attacks from the devil.”

The woman then contacted her boyfriend’s parents who helped her open a case against him.

The suspect was released on a warning in January.

He is back in court on 25 July when he is expected to plead.