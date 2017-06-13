The identity of the man killed in drive-by shooting in Croydon last Friday has been revealed by police.

The victim has been named as 24-year-old Tinodiwanashe Makwanya, from Croydon.

A post-mortem examination held on Sunday (June 11) at Croydon Mortuary gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head.

A murder investigation was launched after Mr Makwanya was shot in the head. Police were called at 10.06pm on Friday (June 9), to reports of a shooting in Wellesley Road.

Officers were notified that a 24-year-old man had been taken to a south London hospital suffering a gunshot injury to his head.

He died upon arrival at the hospital.

At this stage, detectives believe that Makwanya was a passenger in a Volkswagen car which was being driven along Wellesley Road. Police believe a motorcyclist, with a pillion passenger, pulled up alongside the car and shots were fired.

The car driver – who suffered minor injuries – took the critically injured man to hospital, where police were alerted.

Detective Inspector Domenica Catino of the Homicide and Major Crime Command appealed for information He said: “Croydon town centre would have been busy with people out and about on a Friday night and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw the events unfolding to contact police.

“At this stage we retain an open mind to the motive for this shooting and our enquiries continue.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4622. Alternatively contact police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the www.crimestoppers-uk.org website.

There have been no arrests. Guardian