Woman spared jail after stealing 3 500kg coal

By Bernard Chiketo

A Sakubva woman has been spared jailed after stealing a truckload of charcoal from a vendor at the Sakubva market.

Engedzai Mashaka, 37, of Sakubva was convicted on her own plea of guilty by magistrate Innocent Bepura.

Mashaka was being charged with theft and she was slapped with a three-month jail term which was commuted to 300 hours of community service.

Prosecuting, Fletcher Karombe told the court how Mashaka stole the charcoal on June 4 from Tawanda Marongwe’s Sakubva Market at around 0430 hours.

She allegedly loaded the 70 by 50 kilogramme sacks of charcoal into a Hino truck which was being driven by Jairos Mukunho. They were, however, observed loading the charcoal by one Munyaradzi and another only identified as Magara.

When Marongwe arrived at his post at around 0500 hours, he was then alerted of the incident and he promptly made a police report, leading to Mashaka’s arrest. All 70 sacks were recovered at Mupota Garage.

The charcoal was valued at $490 Daily News