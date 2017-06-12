Woman bashes mother-in-law after miscarriage

A 23-year-old daughter-in-law who suffered a miscarriage for the umpteenth time went on the rampage bashing her mother-in-law whom she accused of being a witch, the Mwenezi Civil Court heard last week.

Constance Zhou, who is currently residing with her mother in-law in Chivasa village one under Chief Neshuro, denied the charges of bashing Vonayi Mugwadi when she appeared before Magistrate Honest Musiiwa.

However, Mugwadi told the court that Zhou assaulted her with open hands while accusing her of being a witch who caused her miscarriage.

“My son and my daughter-in-law always accuse me of being a witch…The night Zhou miscarried, she visited some prophets and that is the very day she came and beat me alleging that I was a witch who was behind her miscarriages.

“I want both of them to vacate my homestead and pack their belongings with immediate effect,” Mugwadi demanded.

On her part, Zhou confirmed the existence of bad blood between her and Mugwadi but tried to turn the tables claiming it was Mugwadi herself who always accuses her of witchcraft.

“Mugwadi is the one who accuses me of conniving in witchcraft with some villagers. She has the habit of scolding me especially when I fall pregnant. She used to call me a goblin…manje ini ndavakuvasiya pamusha pavo vasare zvakanaka ne mwana wavo vari vaviri (I will now leave her behind with her dear son),” Zhou told the court.

Magistrate Musiiwa granted Mugwadi a protection order and ordered both Zhou and her husband to desist from accusing Mugwadi of being a witch.

He ordered them to shift from Mugwadi’s homestead and look for their own place of residence. Radio VOP