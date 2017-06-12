Crimes & CourtsFeatured

South African girl on murder charge for killing ‘would-be rapist’

1,030 10

A 17-year-old girl, who handed herself in to South African police, has been charged with murder after killing a man who allegedly tried to rape her.

More than 60,000 cases of rape are reported in South Africa every year

“She was on her way to a local tavern when she was allegedly attacked by the deceased and fought back,” police said.

The young woman stabbed the 21-year-old man, after overpowering him during a struggle, police say.

South Africa has one of the highest incidences of rape in the world.

There has been a recent spate of killings of women in the country, which has sparked national outrage.

The girl was not asked to plead when she appeared in the Lenyenye magistrates court in the northern Limpopo province.

The suspect, who is a minor under South African law and cannot be named, would be assigned a social worker and possibly a trauma counsellor to assist with the case, according to the police.

“She was visibly distraught when she arrived at the police station and will receive the necessary care given in such cases,” police colonel Moatshe Ngoepe told the BBC.

She is expected to tell the court that she acted in self-defence, when the case resumes on 14 June.

Was killing the only option? By Pumza Fihlani, BBC News, Johannesburg

Pleas of self-defence must pass a high legal threshold to be accepted by South African courts.

The defendant must prove that there were extenuating circumstances involved and that killing was the only option available at the time.

The country’s laws on self-defence have faced criticism in the past, with some legal analysts saying the law should offer more support to those forced to fight off attacks in a society with a high crime rate.

But some legal scholars have argued it is precisely because of this high crime rate that people should not be able to kill others with impunity and self-defence pleas should face high hurdles.

Legal expert Mannie Wits says that when looking at a self-defence plea, the court broadly uses the test of “what the reasonable man or woman would do in a similar situation”.

But he points out that in the South African context, this is becoming increasingly problematic as levels of violence have increased.

“The test of what a reasonable man in the UK would do in a similar situation to a man is South Africa is not the same. South Africans are living under fear, they overreact. This is not a normal society,” he says. BBC News

 

 

You might also like More from author

  • No murder ….if a lion is dangers to u n be strong for it ….kil it .

  • What happened to real Justice,she did it in self defence .Let the girl free.

  • Why murder wen she was defending herself?

  • Rapist should be killed

  • Who knows about it some of the ladies are killing their man with intention without rape and abuse because they find a new man

  • Eish but a 17 years old true story no its a young age can’t kil a man

  • inini1545

    From, the bit of the story, what ever she did to survive is justified, and the fact that she went to the police straight after the incident makes her less likely to be an upright person who was caught up in a bad circumstance. She can claim self defense, and has a good chance to get the manslaughter charge(capable homicide), and a fine if not suspended jail time on condition something like tht wont happen in a specific period of time.

  • Circumstances evidence with the help of objective and subjective analysis/test is crucial here. It is pointing to self defence however the defence must sufficiently present the evidence of self defence. If not or the prosecution rebut that evidence then l am afraid the little girl will go down for murder. It’s evidence is crucial here

  • Eeeee. lies here that means the girl was armed with knife. She was from the Tavern again. The highest prostitution is done by Zim girls especially tshonas in SA

error: Content is protected !!