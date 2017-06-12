Seh Calaz assaults lover

By Adoration Bizure

The high profile relationship between dancehall musician Seh Calaz and his live in girlfriend Moira Knight has ended in nasty fashion as Moira was assaulted by the chanter for taking his phone.

Moira has since moved out of the Waterfalls apartment where she has been cohabiting with Calaz and she is now opting to go back to the United Kingdom where her family resides.

H-Metro is in possession of bruised pictures of Moira as well as Whatsapp chats and recordings where she was opening up to her relatives of how Calaz was ill-treating her.

Seh Calaz could neither deny nor confirm the allegations as he claimed to be busy.

“I can’t respond to that right now, I will talk to you about that some other time,” he said before hanging up his phone.

Contacted for comment Moira, who was sobbing uncontrollably, confirmed the assault.

“Why are you asking me if I was assaulted can’t you see that I am the one in those pictures?

“My whole body is in pain and emotionally I am also in pain because of how I was treated by Calaz.

“He showed me the other side of him which I didn’t know and I was really hurt.

“He first assaulted me the day of his video launch and the latest incident was on Wednesday after I took his cellphone and I asked him for his password so I could browse through.

“He refused with it and when I asked him why he was refusing he grabbed me by the hand and put my head between his legs and started beating me up.

“My whole body was injured and especially my breast, left chin and my thighs and I had to go to the hospital.

She added that fortune and fame had made Calaz start ill-treating her.

“On his album launch, Calaz was given US$7500 and akavhunduka mari iyoyo because he has never had such an amount of money in his life.

“He thinks I want his money so I believe that is the reason why he is now treating me like this.

“He is not even planning with me on how he intends to use the money.

“I also believe that he has a girlfriend because he ever used to have problems with me going thhrough his phone but now he has put a password on his phone.

“I am currently staying at my cousin’s house but I am considering going back to the UK because I now fear for my life.

“Calaz is all I know in life he wasted four years of my life because I started dating him when I was only 19 years old and now I am 23.

“What is making this whole situation complicated is the fact that I might be pregnant,” she said. H-Metro