SA coach Stuart Baxter says beating Nigeria is ‘something special’

South Africa coach Stuart Baxter described his side’s victory over Nigeria in Uyo on Saturday as “emotional” and “something special.”

Bafana Bafana beat Nigeria 2-0 in their opening Group E qualifier for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

It was South Africa’s first ever official competitive win over the Super Eagles.

“It is the way the victory was achieved which has been so emotional,” said Baxter.

“The long trip to West Africa, the short preparation period and then go into the match and completely outplay the home favourites is something special,” Baxter added.

Baxter – who was appointed last month on a five year deal – only linked up with his squad last Monday.

“I have received countless messages of congratulations mostly from back home in South Africa. They are still trickling in and it goes to show what this win means for the country.

“We were comfortable on the ball, hit the post twice; I am absolutely delighted. This is what South Africa should do on regular basis,” he said.

The result was a big blow for three-time African champions Nigeria who failed to qualify for the last two Nations Cup finals.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr said his side would learn from this defeat.

“South Africa were better than us and we lost as a team,” Rohr admitted.

“It was a difficult game for my young team with an average age of 23 against a team who are now unbeaten in 18 matches.

“We are unhappy about this loss but we will take some positives from this,” said Rohr. BBC Sport