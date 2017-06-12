Police forget to lock cell, six detainees escape

Three have since been rearrested, while three others are on the run. And one of those on the run is wanted for murder.

The escape happened on the night of May 30. From what has been established by the Sunday Tribune, police forgot to lock the cell and the six awaiting trial detainees walked out.

It is unclear why the detainees were being kept at the police station’s holding cells when Empangeni Correctional Services is situated next door, separated only by a fence.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed the escape. “Cases of escaping from lawful custody were opened at Empangeni police station for investigation. However, three detainees have been rearrested and the other three have not been found.

“We appeal to community members not to try to apprehend them since they are dangerous. Rather contact the nearest police station,” said Zwane.

The three suspects still on the run are Sandile Majola, 29, Mxolisi Mbuyazi, 22, and Thanda Zulu, 32.

Now, the complainants against Zulu are living in fear. He escaped on the same day that he was denied bail in the Mtunzini High Court.

In 2014, an elderly couple who were retired teachers, Nhlanhla and Mabel Shange, were shot dead in their car at the Empangeni taxi rank.

Zulu was among the four suspects arrested. The others were Sibonelo Xulu, Njabulo Buthelezi and Mbongeleni Langa.

The trial is still proceeding, with only two suspects, Xulu and Buthelezi.

Mbali Shange-Makhubela, whose parents were killed, said this was not the first time that the police have had to look for Zulu, after he was released in 2015.

“Four suspects were arrested for our parents’ murder, two were on scene and the other two were in a getaway car.

“The matter began at Empangeni district court where charges were dropped against Langa and Zulu because apparently there was no evidence linking them to the case, and they were released.

“The investigation continued when the matter was referred to the Mtunzini High Court and the judge overturned the decision and reinstated charges against them.

“A warrant of arrest was issued in June last year. Zulu was only rearrested in April and Langa has never been found till today,” she said.

“We are really shocked and angry to hear Zulu has escaped. He was at court on May 22, bail was denied and he appeared again on May 30 and bail was denied again,” said Shange-Makhubela.

Another family member, Lethu Shange, said they were informed that there were no forced exits. “Four gates were left opened and the accused walked out,” he said.

The family have also been using Twitter to reach out to Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula.

Zwane confirmed that Zulu was among the four arrested suspects in the Shange murder case, and he also confirmed that Langa has never been rearrested.

Zulu is also charged for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Natasha Kara, said as the trial was set to continue on June 15, the details were sub judice and as a result she would not comment.

Anyone who see the suspects should contact the nearest police station.