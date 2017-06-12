Minnie Dlamini says ‘I Do’ to 6-million

Minnie Dlamini has sold the broadcast rights to her wedding to M-Net for a whopping R6-million.

The actress and television presenter and her photographer fiancé Quinton Jones also managed to get a jewelry sponsorship for both their engagement and wedding rings from a store in Sandton, said a Sunday newspaper.

The wedding is scheduled for September and would be covered live on M-Net.

It is further reported that the Tropic of Island Treasure host’s wedding will be taking place in an exclusive venue abroad.

Suffice to say, Dlamini is already in shape for her big day. Speaking on Metro FM’s Fresh Breakfast show on Friday, Dlamini revealed that she worked hard to get her body bikini ready for the Tropika show.

“It literally took me the entire year to build my bikini body and it was a lot of hard work,”said Dlamini, who recently bagged a sports and lifestyle gig on DSTV’s Mzansi Magic, which she will co-host with Lungile Radu. IOL