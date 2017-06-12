By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A man from Bulilima has been arrested for setting his girlfriend’s bedroom hut on fire after she dumped him.

Khumbulani Moyo (29) of Sikhathini area went to Ms Phephisile Ncube’s homestead at midnight to confront her over the break-up.

He could not locate her and instead torched her bedroom hut and fled from the scene. Moyo was convicted on his own plea of guilty to malicious damage to property charges by Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere last week.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and three months were suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years. Four months were further suspended on condition that he pays $250 restitution to his ex-girlfriend. The remaining five months were suspended on condition that he performs 175 hours of community service at Gwambe Primary School.

Prosecuting, Mrs Charlote Mafemba said Moyo set Ms Ncube’s bedroom hut on fire on 25 May while she was away.

“On 25 May Moyo went to his ex-girlfriend’s homestead around 12 midnight to confront her for ending their relationship. Moyo didn’t find her as she was at her grandmother’s homestead.