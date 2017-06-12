LocalFeatured

Heartbreak in USA: Wife falls pregnant in Zimbabwe

By Adoration Bizure

A US based man is ruing ever leaving his wife in Zimbabwe shortly after their marriage as she got pregnant by another man.

Friends and relatives of Kelvin Tsopotsi have revealed that he is in a critical medical state after he found out that his wife Kuziva Tsopotsi was pregnant.

However, Kuziva has since justified her actions claiming that she had divorced Kelvin and started dating Learnmore Tigere.

“I am not responding to what people are saying on social media and I have no comment about my pregnancy because Kelvin and I are divorced.

“He (Kelvin) is the one who is sending people to insult me on social media because he is the only one who has my contacts,” he said.

Contacted for comment, Kelvin could not respond to the allegations as he was said to be in hospital.

However, his brother Mandla Tsopotsi said Kuziva was after Kelvin’s fortunes and their marriage was still subsisting.

“As a family, we are not happy with what Kuziva did to my brother, If their marriage ended as she claims, where is the evidence?

“She was just after my brother’s hard earned cash and as we speak, my brother is disturbed very much by what she did, he doesn’t want to talk people since he is heart-broken.

“On her birthday, my brother took her to Mauritius and he would always send her money.

“Despite all he did for her, she cheated on him,” he said.

Narrating his brother’s marriage, Mandla said Kuziva had always been unfaithful to his brother.

“We paid lobola which cost around US$3500 and after that my brother had a court wedding with her and went back to the US.

“As a family we wanted Kuziva to come and stay with us and we tried to explain to my brother the dangers of letting her stay at her parents’ place but he did not take it seriously.

“Even before she got married, I was hearing a lot of rumours about different men she was dating in Harare, I would give my brother hints of what was going on but he trusted her too much.

“She gave my brother an impression that she was a church girl and she would even refuse to go to some places claiming that she would be at church,” he said.

Mandla added that Kuziva attempted to abort the child but failed.

“When she realised that she was pregnant, she started lying to my brother that she had succumbed to cancer and she wanted money for medication.

“I was reliably informed of places she went trying to abort the baby but to no avail,” he said. H-Metro

  • Am so sorry and its heart breaking may he have strength to move forward with his life.

    • kismores

      The lady perhaps thought she was not officially married when a hubby stayed that far away. Her long – distance relationship with him probably was boring. She perhaps thought their transatlantic love affair would not work. Perhaps she tried to make it work but the long distance relationship got the better of them. There are bad feelings because the other part felt cheated. There was no mutual decision. The guy perhaps couldn’t suspect anything of that sort, but when he finally found that out, life indeed was very hard and cruel. To imagine that, life began to get him down. Perhaps it was too depressing.

      • kismores

        So sad. Many are in the same predicament as this guy.

  • Aaaaaaa unoti ayimirira iri UK,kuti anopenga here,yakakosheyi iri Uk

  • Dai akandibata asati ayenda UK,kudai ndakamupa pin code,kudai pasina zvose izvoo

  • This women is ridiculous they say man are trash but most of the women are bitchies

  • Mukadzi haasi mwana waamai vako.U are not the first,second,third,fourth. …….person to sleep with her what makes u think u are going to be the last

    • inini1545

      I like your line of thinking.

  • Ndezvake ndongosiyana naye ndiye anonyadzisa dunhu

  • Ini ndochema hangu ndikaitwa zvakadaro

  • enda kwamadzibaba Steven anokiiwa kkkkk

  • enda kwamadzibaba Steven anokiiwa kkkkk

  • enda kwamadzibaba Steven anokiiwa kkkkk

  • vakadzi soo

  • Wochemei move on my man. Mybe she wasnt yoz

  • Yes unosiyana naye but guys unenge wakayita Gore uchiwunganidza Mari kuti undoroora,it’s not easy to raise $5000,00

  • Inotambika haisitombori heartbreak.

  • Mukuona ka kuti mahure aya!

  • Leaving a newly wed wife and going to the states.i mean,does her p@#sy understand that.

  • anga asingaoni kuti muchero wemsango hr?nxa, chero ukaroora 40000, hure i hure chete kkkkkkkk

  • Asi ndiye gotye renyika mukadzi wacho.

  • sorry my guy but why would you leave her she is not made of iron!! She has feelings too and needs.

  • itz time for contract merriage poitwa zvekuchaya mapoto mayb t myt wrk.kna mafadzana then an option to renew t

    • yaa iyi ingangoshanda kana zvanetsa you dont renew the contract full stop

  • mastadon

    Zimbo girls are a bunch of Gold Diggers.They are just like Russian girls.

    • inini1545

      you stand a better chance with russian girls, they want stability not flings. Zim girls some are well bred but majority ma1.

  • inotambika baba move

  • sometimes the most gain is to lose, toughluck may the Lord strengthen you and give you your true soulmate .

  • Akamama

  • Lesson of the story: Always marry a virgin

    • Virgins dont exist anymore my friend

    • Tafadzwa Walter my brother, u are looking in the wrong place. not all girls are of loose morals to go around sleeping evrywhere. ther are many principled focused ladies out there. no offence bro bt wenyu wife makawana ari virg here? basing on yo comment

  • Cathrine Mafukidze Mugambiwa

  • love a woman bt never trust her,

  • Mandla Calvin Gumbo not Mandla Tsopotsi

  • Morleen Zendera

  • Hoes dont wait.

  • Just move on its not the end that is not the worst that can happen.Move just move on.

  • Vange vagara vachidanana, waitoda kupihwa nhumbu isi yako. Tenda Mwari nokuita kuti zvidaro usipo. Waipera nechapedza mbudzi nehure iri….

  • Where is Lameck when you need him? Give the inlaws 48hrs for total refund 💰

  • Kkkkkk

  • Mahure mhani vakadzi vaikozvino. Ndogara ndichitaura kuti mahure chete ndoasara panyika hapachina vakadzi vechokwadi. Only masatanists ndoavako. Hanzi zvinhu zvachinja mazuva ano haichasiringuva yekutambudzwa kwevakadzi izvo munengemuchida kuwana kuhura chete? That’s nonsense, rubbish.

    • Ogohura ega agova mumango here. Nhasi mawana pekupedzera stress ema maintanance amobhadhara zvisingazikanwe kumba. Zviri kwese izvi.

    • Kkkkkkkkkkkkkk ungamudii

  • shame dai akaterera baba vake dai pasina zvese izvi,Eric Knight never liked this guy at all

  • She was not meant to be yours in the first place but you cant blame the woman totally how long has she been by herself

  • Yes aimusiyirei kuno. Anodawo murume not an absentee hubby. She did the best thing under the circumstances

  • Ahh aigarisa mkadzi kuZim iye ari kuUS aina ani ikoko? M

    • Plus vamwe vanhu kunanaStates uko and UK vanenge vakatoroora kut vawane citizenship ikoko. Mukore uno ndowekugarisa mkadzi kumusha kut igejo here? U have learnt the hard way kut mkadzi anogarwa naye wherever u are.

    • Kkkkkk

  • Very sorry zvinowanika. Tenda mwari kti wakazvibata cz watozochengeteswa mwana asiri wko

  • Mukore uno unofanira kugara pedyo nemhuri yko ndokti miyedzo iite mushoma, zvekugara kure nakure zvaiitwa makare kare pasi pasati parohwa nenyundo

    • Vari kungo cheater wani murume aripo. Munhi agara ane mweya wechi hure unongo bata.

    • Zvinenge zvakuenderana nekti wakamu wanira payi kana wakamutora kubhawa don’t expect kti ndewako wega

    • Ndosaka zvichinzi mukadzi chaiye kana murume chaiye anobva kuna Mwari

    • Kkkkkkkkkkk ko imi varume munotsikisa ngani. Mawana pekuzororera ka nhasi. Mukubhadhara maintansnce isingazikanwe kumba kkkkkkk. Nhasi mastress ese anoperera pano. Ahura ega semumango here

    • Ndine example ya sister vakaroorwa muchechi chaimo vatori mu praise and worship but vari ku cheater nemumwe murume. Apa murume wacho munhu ari straight forward asina kana girlfriend ari serious pakunamata.

    • This days vanhu vazhinji vakuhwanda neChurch. Iwe wakazviziva sei kti ari straight munhu wenyamaka uyu watiri kutaura nezvake

  • And yu say stop violence against mahure

  • The risc of marrying a Bitch

  • Wakaroora hure enda unodzorerwa mari yako.

  • Iwe pawaenda UK wakakwira vangani?? Kuda kuzviita jesu. Wakatokwira vakadzi vevanhu wako anotadza neyi. Nhasi zviri kwaSuga zvakuvava futi

  • Tapera

    Stupid idiot marrying these Zimbabwe whores. Who in the hell does something this stupid. Good for you! I hope you learnt a lesson bent these whores over while in Zim leave them there they are not worth it!

