Cop rapes teen, forces her to abort pregnancy: Court told

By Tarisai Machakaire

A police officer allegedly raped and impregnated a 15-year-old girl from his neighbourhood before forcing her to abort, a Harare court heard on Saturday.

Aaron Gudo, 37, was remanded in custody to today when he appeared before Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta.

He is being charged with three counts of rape.

The complainant is a 15-year-old girl (name withheld) from Budiriro 1 who resided in the same neighbourhood with Gudo.

Prosecutor Progress Maringamoyo alleged that sometime last year, the juvenile was sent by her sister to Gudo’s residence with a memory card she wanted loaded with music.

It was around 6pm when the minor arrived at Gudo’s residence and got into his room, the court heard.

It was alleged that Gudo immediately locked the door and the complainant asked him why he had done so but he did not respond.

Gudo suddenly grabbed the girl by her shoulders and pushed her on the bed before forcibly removing her clothes.

The court heard that Gudo forced himself on the minor without protection and after the act allegedly threatened to decapitate her if she reported the sexual molestation.

The complainant did not tell anyone fearing for her life.

Sometime in January this year, Gudo called the victim to his residence twice and again forced himself on her.

The girl realised that she was pregnant in February and advised Gudo but he insisted that she aborts the pregnancy.

She refused and told a neighbour before the matter was relayed to her father but he did not take any action.

The matter was later reported to the police after the juvenile’s aunt came from the rural areas and was advised of the issue.

Gudo was subsequently arrested. Daily News