Woman’s dismembered body found, ritual killing suspected

Limpopo police have launched a “massive” manhunt for those involved in an alleged ritual killing, police said on Saturday.

“The provincial tracking team led by the deputy provincial [police] commissioner for detectives Maj-Gen Bafana Linda jointly with the crime intelligence unit launched a massive manhunt for the suspects who killed a middle aged woman in a village outside Thohoyandou,” Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said on Saturday.

The mutilated body of a woman was found by a passerby in the bushes outside Maungani village at about 7.30am on Saturday and notified police.

“The police reacted swiftly and found the mutilated body of this unknown woman with some body parts missing. The body also has multiple wounds on the head. She [was] wearing a green like legging and it appears she might have been killed somewhere and then dumped there. The motive behind this incident is suspected to be ritually-related but the police investigations are continuing.”

No arrest had yet been made and anyone who could assist in the identification of the dead woman or with information about the suspects involved was requested to contact Brigadier James Espach at 082-576-0743 or the nearest police station or to call the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the crime line sms 32211.

Limpopo Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba had noted the incident with “shock and disbelief, especially considering the brutality that characterised the murder and the trend of this type of incidents in the province”, Ngoepe said.

Ledwaba had asked members of the community in Thohoyandou and the surrounding areas to remain calm and give the police space to investigate the matter fully.