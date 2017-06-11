OpinionFeatured

Jean Gasho: Why I stopped being kind to relatives

By Jean Gasho | Just Jean |

Sometimes in life you become a victim of your own kindness. I am one of those people who have suffered greatly for my own kindness. I have always been too ‘nice’ and too kind for my own good.

Most people who have received my kindness in life have repaid me with cruelty.

When I first came into the UK as a teenager, I was getting a student bursary and I was also working as a carer, which was a very challenging job as I was only a young girl.

As soon as I landed in the UK and got a job, I started getting phone calls almost daily from my relatives in Zimbabwe.

I suddenly became their much loved relation. I would be given lists of designer clothes, perfumes and branded shoes. Each pay day I would take the list to town and buy things that I clearly could not afford. I would do so to keep my relatives in Zimbabwe happy. I would go to the post office every month, posting clothes and money. This was a huge responsibility and burden for a teenager. I also did this to buy acceptance and love.

When I was only 20, I worked countless hours to raise money for a relative to bring them to the UK.

I sent them the necessary documents and the money for a plane ticket.

That relative today is one of my greatest enemies, when I fall they rejoice the loudest. When I rise they hurt the most.  Never once did they ever even utter the words, ‘thank you’, but I changed their life in a way nobody has ever done.

Each time I would go to Zimbabwe I would carry bags and bags of expensive branded clothes.

Some of the clothes I bought would be distributed to friends and I would go on Facebook only to see strangers carelessly posing and wearing my clothes. It was rather hurtful as I would have sacrificed financially to buy these clothes. When I would ask why they always asked for clothes as though they were desperate only to distribute the clothes, I would be viciously attacked.

Once I bought a relative clothes for their baby, I then went to Zimbabwe in the following months, and the relative told me that the baby never wore the clothes much as they were too small. I then visited their home before I returned to the UK, they were not expecting me and I found the baby wearing the clothes I had bought. Oh, the shame on their faces.

When I brought the clothes, some relatives would be angry with me for not buying them what they had specifically asked for.

I remember at one time bringing suitcases of clothes to Zimbabwe in which I was threatened, cursed and attacked for.

When I chose not to return to nursing and be a full time mother to my children, I faced the wrath of the relatives who were used to my monthly allowances. If anything they started to resent my children as they saw them as the reason why they were no longer receiving much money from me.

I brought another relative to the UK, sent them the documents they needed and again today they are my greatest enemy.

I have made sacrifices and crossed oceans for people who would never jump a puddle for me.

One day, a young woman who was a relative came to me asking for relationship advice. She had no legal papers in the UK and was dating a European man. Her problem was that the man was not committing and even though he knew that she was illegal in the UK, he wasn’t willing to marry her and help her out.

I told her to put her ego aside and tell the man straight that she needed the marriage so she could get her indefinite stay in the UK. She went and did all I had told her, the next day she was engaged.

The last day I ever spoke to her she told me that she had done everything I told her, ‘The wedding will be next month, you will be the first to get an invite Jean’, she told me.

To cut the long story short, I saw the wedding pictures on Facebook. She never spoke to me again even though the advice I gave her changed her life.

Again I once introduced a friend to one of my relatives after she had been cruelly dumped by her boyfriend.  They went on to get married. To cut the long story short, shes the kind of person who would push me off a cliff if I was falling instead of giving me her helping hand.

So a few years ago I made a decision to stop being too kind for my own good. I have gone out of my way to create life changing breakthroughs for people who will never even celebrate my success.

Some people are like parasites in your life. They may be blood relations but they will be like blood sucking vampires instead, sucking life from you and will drain you and bleed you dry without mercy.

Its good to be kind, but when your kindness becomes your greatest weakness and you became a victim of it, its time to stop.

Sometimes its okay to be a little selfish. Sometimes its okay to put yourself first.

One of my English friends taught me this vital life lesson, she would see how much I was being painfully drained by everyone around me, always trying to help anything and anyone no matter what position I was in. The words, ‘no I can’t’ never existed in my vocabulary.

She would say to me, ‘Jean, you have to look after yourself and be kind to yourself first’.

When I chose to cut off these toxic people from my life and concentrate on my children alone, I saw myself excelling and reaching heights I had never reached before.

I was that kind of person who would always put other people first, unfortunately  to my own peril and that of my children. My well-being and that of my children suffered greatly by me being too kind.

I once left my one year old baby for two weeks with ex in-laws who were not fit to look after my baby but I sacrificed my baby’s well being to fly to Africa to help an ill close relation. Today that relation will never even jump a puddle for me.

I will never again take the portion of my children and and give it to ungrateful ‘relatives’.

I do not help my relatives back in Zimbabwe, I have learnt this the hard way.

I am very careful on who I help and how I help

I do not send aid or money to relatives.

My priority in life is my children and my children alone.

If I am to help, I would rather help orphans and suffering people who do not have the capacity to be spiteful to me and stab me in the back.

If anything I am thankful for the vital life lessons each of these ‘relatives’ taught me.

Love can never be bought by money. If people are meant to love you, they will appreciate and love you even when you have never given them anything.

I do not care what bible verses I will be threatened with, kindness doesn’t always pay, more times we suffer awfully for it if we extend our acts of kindness to the wrong people.

I do not expect anything in return for my kindness, but I am not going to be kind to be taken advantage of. 

For that reason I have stopped being kind to relatives.

You can visit Jean Gasho’s blog: Just Jean 

  • I am in the same situation also,but now I told myself I will not help anyone.

    • wen you help people don expect the favour back , only God will reward you

  • I experienced this and l understand you very well.

  • True very true the same people you help are your worst enemies.

  • Spot on my sister

  • So true

  • I feel you my sister

  • Facts are always staborn but the truth is, your biggest enemy is the one whom you shows your kindness, how nice you are and help most especially your relative.

  • Too kind too nice people sees you like a fool.

  • If you realise the phrase that a man is a self-serving entity you start to have a good picture of everything. You even start to see why even everybody is complaining about bad relatives

  • True

  • True

  • kumama brain kusiya godzva mumusoro,hukama hawupisikwe

  • Jean I commend you and understand exactly what you mean.You are now right to put yourself and your children first and foremost.Just remember the more you give and do for others the more they want.Good luck my friend and look after your beautiful family and stop worrying about what others think or say .

  • Have u ever thought that maybe u have all that u have so that u can help others……you r blesssed to be a blessing to others…never tire of doing good

  • True

  • no reason 2 stop

  • Munhu anaka nganwa seGunguwo. Uchiri kuyamura vachiuchira unenge uchiremekedza kanausisina unenge wakutosekwa kuitwa benzi chairo vanhu vanakanganwa zvisinei Meari vange vaive pesepauri ndo muchengeti wedu

  • Wannetsa

    This Gasho has deep issues..BIG ONES .Its not the first time we read about your whining.Find Jesus and you will have the answers you are looking for

  • Pple are like that u are not wrong dear u hv done enough

  • Jean tirikukupa 48hrs

  • tintin

    I agree even some friends are like parasites you just have to say no and keep it moving.

  • Mary Nyamayaro Eunice Nyamayaro

  • You have done your best don’t worry God will answer and show them you are right,just keep on praying,that’s what people do.

  • It happens and instead of getting an appreciation you are made to suffer

  • Ipa vatorwa

    • Same fanana. If pple dont appreciate what u do or how u help,it doesnt matter kuti ndiani wawabatsira

  • Murume Mukuru

    I help where there is need, especially life changing assistance like school fees. Izvi zvekutengerana ma designer clothes manyemwe chaiwo. Buying acceptance will not get you anywhere….at least you have realised it finally. They say wisdom comes with age, wakura manje.

  • Uyu weconfusion dzakewo uyu. Akamboti she’s nolonger Zimbabwean, akamboti akarepwa and now zvaazvimwewo.

  • chiendambuya

    Though this will resonate with many people in diaspora or not..I think when helping anyone never expect gratitude to the level of reversing your ever good intentions. God will always bless a giver…regardless of tank you or not

  • mapuwei madzihwa

    People in Zimbabwe will give u a wrong picture and Zim and will NEVER BE SATISFIED and are not are shame of themselves. If u go back to Zim like Zuze they are the first to laugh are u.Build your life bururu

  • Ko mukaka uripanze Uyo is it because of your family? Ukuziyembula amakwapha. Good deeds are known and noted by God not pa F/B. What does this help you? Zero Zero apa!

  • Shasha

    Sometimes the person you would take a bullet for would be the one pulling the trigger..munhu munhu

  • True

  • Rega iwe ihama dzako dzinongo suffer isu vamwe we will help family no matter what.

    • Its not that bad, but u will learn something as time goes on

    • Obert Mukaro I have been doing it for a long time, I believe am even older than that girl I know better. I will not allow my relatives to go hungry when I am able to help. The rewarder of it all is God. The problem is we expect people we have helped to be good to us by returning the favour which is wrong. When you do it yoy are doing it for God not men.

    • Yeah, l like that line if thinking Gideon Tafadzwa Zamimba. God bless.

    • good thinking Gideon Tafadzwa

  • Just remember that helping is not investing. Don’t expect a return on investment or to profit from that good deed.

    Helping is charity

    Thing is we expect that those we helped should forever be indebted to us, or derive quantifiable benefit from them

    How about those that helped you when you were in those struggling situations, are you forever indebted to them ? Don’t make us believe you never got any help from any living person

    But deciding to help is a choice, like donating else you will be lending assistance with the expectation of recouping

    It’s like people who “assist” or help a woman in real need but expect some benefits or favors to accrue from that helping hand – well that’s not helping – that’s business, that’s investing, that’s trading for profit! So you could say my investments did not make profit, charity or donating help must have no expectation of a return but we have a mentality of saying “it’s me who helped her , now she doesn’t even say hello”

  • Flamelily

    Your last article was about you no longer wanting to be a Zimbabwean. If your logic was correct why are you still interested in addressing the Zimbabwean constituency that you so loathe. You seem hell bent on alienating your country and relatives with your “woe is me attitude.”

  • Thats true , i suffered the same in the hands of the creatures i call my relatives

  • Thats true , i suffered the same in the hands of the creatures i call my relatives

  • The reason why you feel like that is your help had some strings attached.lf it was mere genuine help you wouldn’t complain like that.God does everything for us but are we perfect? If you decide not to help anyone just stop but believe you me,a situation will arise when you will need help and get help from the least expected.You will be humbled.

    • I don’t agree with you! Did you understand her story? Please read it again 😜

    • Milton l read her story well and understood but l also urge you to read Edmore’s response and understand it.

  • People teaching each other selfishness. Ngeke. I was helped by others to where I am today. I won’t forget

  • Raymond Phillips

    Vakajaidzwa vapedza vobva vakuberekesa wosvika uchidzingwa basa ….havawane kana cent rangu …mai vangu chete ndovandochengeta …kungoenda KuZimbabwe u have to bring them something yet u come back nema 1000 of spiritual attacks

  • Exercise some wisdom sista. …..

  • Grace

    “….when I fall they rejoice the loudest. When I rise they hurt the most…..”
    That line Jean resonates powerfully with multitudes. Thanks Jin. The voice of the voiceless. That’s why uriwepamoyo pangu diya wangu.

  • You are not kind to a person but to God.

  • And that is always the case. Even Jesus himself was crucified for being kind n humble.

  • Rega iwe hama dzacho ndedzako after all.isu we wont stop.

  • Nicholas Musinga check this out, sooo true aye!

  • Feed a dog for 3 days, it will remember you for 3 years.Feed a Human being for 3 years, they will remember you for 3 days.Thats how we are created.Sad but true.

  • I’m sure those in diaspora understand what this woman is talking about!

    • why diaspora when this can happen to anyone no matter you are

    • They understand what she is talking

    • apana zvokuti those in diaspora understand her better.dambudziko munobatsira vanhu muchida kupembedzwa. if you helping from the bottom of your heart jus keep in mind that God will remember you and reward you for the good things you did. don’t help someone and expect the favour back, kana une mafungiro akadai gara waregera kubatsira zvamuchose.

  • chipfeka juzi mukaka uripanze unokora nechando uyo

  • It is written in the bible
    Matthew 6 vs 2, 3, & 4.
    ACTS 20 vs 35.

  • Do not tire in doing good ,u shall reap a reward in due season

  • Abuse of kindness.Common phenominum in Zim.

  • Edmore Makore , go through the story and understand it.

  • Its true! Ndakazvionawo ini, especially in 2008.

  • When you do an act of kindness, do it from the bottom of your heart, and do not expect anything in return, coz the person you are being kind to is totally different from you. God will reward you for being good to others.

  • Very sad indeed. I agree with you that make a good calculation before giving out. The greatest mistake is not what you used to do, but it is in cursing biblical advice. Matthew 6:3
    New International Version
    But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing,

  • Do not make a follow-up on the assistance u provided. U get frustrated. If u assist, expect nothing in return

  • If you help someone just help.If you see that they are not grateful just stop and don’t even mention it.Life is like that if you fail to understand it you will die early because of stress.God bless the hand that gives

