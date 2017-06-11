Four dead, 14 injured in Durban taxi crash

Four people died and at least 14 others were injured when a minibus taxi and a truck collided on the N2 southbound near the Jan Smuts Highway bridge in Durban on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics responded to a call of a serious accident on N2 highway at around 6am, Rescue Care spokesperson Ceron Lennox said.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find absolute carnage; the driver of the taxi was trapped and three other people [were] still in the taxi but had all unfortunately succumbed to the severity of their injuries.

“One person was in a critical condition and advanced life support stabilised her and placed her on a manual ventilator before she was airlifted to a nearby awaiting hospital in a critical condition. More ambulances were called to the scene as there were another fourteen people who had been moderately injured in the collision which were stabilised on scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for the necessary definitive care they required.”

At this stage, the cause of the collision was unknown, Lennox said. IOL