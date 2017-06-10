Mutuma sponsor in hot soup

By Raymond Jaravaza

Highlanders striker Roderick Mutuma’s benefactor Longwe Ndlovu — the man who pledged to pay the player’s signing on fees and part of his monthly salary — is in hot soup.

This follows revelations that lawyers representing the player have slapped Ndlovu with a letter of final demand to meet his end of the deal or face being dragged to court.

And Ndlovu has just seven days to pay up, failure to which the local businessman — who claims to have interests in mining and farming—– will meet the Mutuma camp in court.

Ndlovu signed a deal to bring Mutuma to Highlanders at the beginning of the season at a signing on fee of $3 000 and also undertook to top up the player’s salary by an extra $200 per month.

Now lawyers representing the player, Calderwood, Bryce, Hendrie and Partners, have written to Ndlovu reminding him to honour his financial obligations to Mutuma.

“We are instructed that sometime in February 2017, you entered into a sponsorship contract with our client in terms of which you bound yourself to pay our client the following amounts:

1) $3 000 signing on fees

2) $200 as salary per month

“Our in instructions are that you paid $1 200 towards our client’s signing on fees leaving a balance of $1 800”.

The letter also states that Ndlovu had not paid Mutuma a single cent in $200 monthly salary from March to May as per agreement.

“We are instructed to demand, as we hereby do, the payment of the sum of $1 800 and further the sum of $600 in salary arrears for the months of March, April and May. If payment is not made 7 days after receipt of this letter or an acceptable payment plan is not reached, our client’s instructions are that we proceed to institute legal action against you at no further notice,” reads the letter.

A reliable source told this publication that the letter was delivered to the Highlanders offices on Tuesday afternoon since Ndlovu has no known office address where he operates from in the city. B Metro