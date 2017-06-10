MDC-T Gweru rally in PICTURES

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) held a star rally in Gweru on Saturday which was attended by party leader Morgan Tsvangirai and his wife Elizabeth.

Zimbabwe is bracing for make or break elections next year and the MDC-T is mobilising its supporters to register as voters and turnout in their numbers to unseat President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF.

Thanking supporters for turning up in their numbers Tsvangirai said “Gweru madadisa. I stay behind to meet with grassroots leaders as we chat away towards a New Zimbabwe.”

We will bring you more pictures as we get them…….