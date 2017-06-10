Freeman lauds duet with Jamaican star Anthony B

Zimdancehall star Freeman has described his recent duet with veteran Jamaican artiste Anthony B as a big honour.

The two collaborated on a song titled Time To get Rich that is attracting a lot of airplay on local radio stations.

“I really felt honoured to be presented with the opportunity to collaborate with such a very popular Jamaican artiste. I grew up listening to his music, no wonder why I grabbed the chance with both hands,” Freeman told the Daily News.

The Zvakaipa Itai Ndisiye singer said he and Anthony B — who is set to share the stage with Winky D, Jah Prayzah and Soul Jah Love at the Glamis Arena in Harare on June 23 — did Time To get Rich over the Internet.

“I was introduced to Anthony B by DJ Fydale who is very close to the Jamaican star. I am happy with the quality of the song and am sure music fans will enjoy it too,” Freeman said.

It is not surprising that DJ Fydale linked up Anthony B and Freeman. The Kwekwe-bred DJ and music producer featured the God Above Everything singer and other Jamaican artistes like Chuck Fenda, Sir Ford, Lutan Fyah and Perfect on the Focus Riddim he released last year.

While Freeman is happy with Time To get Rich, he is convinced that the album he will release on June 22 titled Top Striker will have “more powerful songs.”

“June 22 is my birthday so I will drop a very big album on the day to celebrate the occasion. I haven’t decided on the number of tracks the album will have but it will have more than 15 tracks.

“It will also feature three collaborations but I won’t reveal at this point the artistes who featured on my next album,” the Bindura-born artiste said.

The forthcoming album will be a follow up to Mangoma iHobho that attracted rave reviews last year.

So popular was the album that artistes from other genres sought collaborations with him.

One of the top duets he did was the hit Jerusarema which he did with Zim hip-hop artiste ExQ. Daily News