Back to sender prophet pulls crowds

By Nhlalwenhle Ncube

People usually “nicodemously” consult apostolic prophets, but it was a different story last Friday as hundreds thronged Madzibaba Stephen’s shrine in Tshabalala to return evil acts with his “back to sender” powers.

People from all walks of life made it clear that they had come for miracles and to reverse evil acts through the help of Madzibaba Stephen, born Stephen Mugariri, of Johane Masowe YeChishanu.

Madzibaba Stephen made headlines on Star FM at Tilda Live show where he claimed to return evil acts “back to sender”.

“It is not usual to have a prophet from an apostolic church being this open and when I heard that Madzibaba Stephen of ‘back to sender’ fame will be in Bulawayo there was no way I could miss him.

“I want to see my enemies suffering as he punishes them with their works,” said Loreen Moyo who claimed to have sneaked out from work just to be part of the service.

People braved the scorching sun and attended the service where a number of “miracles” took place and curses reversed to hit back on senders.

One of the notable events was one where Madzibaba Stephen prophesied about a couple who had a paralysed son who could not walk or do anything.

The child was prayed for and within a few minutes, he was healed and started walking on his own, a thing he had never done in his life.

The curse was sent back to the sender and the parents were overjoyed.

The mentally challenged were healed, some people on wheelchairs began to walk and some women who had been bewitched by their rivals were also not left out as curses were reversed.

The day was not enough for Madzibaba to attend to all the people hence on the following day he had one-on-one sessions where he was reportedly charging $50 for his services.

“There were politicians and other celebrities who needed my help so they had to pay for one-on-one services as they did not want their issues to be discussed in public,” he said.

He also revealed that because of the huge turnout, he would be in Bulawayo this weekend to try and attend to everyone.

Asked why he was not preaching forgiveness, but “back to sender” which was more of revenge, he said: “The Bible states that if someone does evil, he should confess to be forgiven.

“All that is needed is for the evil doer to confess in public or before God to be forgiven. At the same time he should feel the pain someone would have gone through,” said Madzibaba Stephen.

Though it turned out some had just come to witness, they ended up being the main highlights of the day as they were picked from the crowd and delivered. B Metro