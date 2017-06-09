SportsNews

Zifa back Warriors manager

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has noted with concern, distasteful sentiments expressed by Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club officials towards our senior national team manager, Wellington Mpandare.

Mpandare conducted his duties in a professional manner in the process of requesting for the release of Khama Billiat to report for assessment by the national team’s medical team, therefore, we feel that denigrating comments made were unwarranted.

And as Zifa we are fully confident of our team manager’s ability to execute his duties in a manner that ensures that relations between Zifa and Mamelodi Sundowns remain cordial.

As an association, we believe our team manager acted within the dictates of Fifa regulations in seeking the release of Khama Billiat for national duty and assessment by our medical team to determine the extent of his ankle injury.

Zifa has great respect for the Mamelodi Sundowns president, Patrice Motsepe, his executive and club management, but we believe the vitriolic attacks on Mpandare were unnecessary, and they only engender disunity and unwanted hatred within the football family.

Zifa also takes this opportunity to remind Mamelodi Sundowns that all official correspondence between them and the association is generated from the office, hence, they should not regard allegations from the media fraternity as Zifa’s official position in any matter.

Any displeasure from the Sundowns camp over the conduct of Zifa officials is accepted but it should be delivered through the proper channels.

It is our ultimate goal to promote the spirit of unity and friendship that Fifa seeks to inculcate in the relationship between clubs and football associations, as well as with all stakeholders.

Our relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns is mutually beneficial for both parties and it has been there for a long time, it is our keen desire to see it continue to flourish, for the benefit of both Zimbabwean and South African football. Daily News

  • Zifa is a bunch of fools

  • gorosviba

  • Fools will die Fools, Sundowns is a profesional run Club, one of the best clubs in Africa, who z this Mpandare guy mukurumbira wake ndewei,

  • But he is the one who went to d media accusing peter and downs now u wan downs to takt it lightly,wt such border gezi manager recruits its a disaster for our national team

  • ava tsaga ava will divide our beautiful football nation takatarisa

  • Sundowns is completely different from your poor administration . That club is being administered by professionals . Mpandare ,Sundowns is not MDC -T aiwa . Think twice b4 u spelt nonsense . U provoked King Peter by accusing him of blocking Billiat yet the midfielder -cum striker is nursing an injury . He did not even played for his club for 2 consecutive games. Peter cleared his name by bringing the boy for your doctors to examine him , they even said the same so . Plz Zifa leave Sundowns alone and deal with Mpandare who is failing to perform his duties accordingly.

  • This Mpandare is a fool and we don’t deserve him, full stop

  • ZIFA ZIFA ZIFA TOO MUCH NONSENSE

  • Most of u murikutuka mpandare musina kunwisisa nyaya . Sundowns released laffor hantiti but atori ne injury ,why not billiat . Warriors manager just wanted billiat to be assessed by warriors doctors , there is nothing wrong with . But sundowns insisted that zifa should send billiat to a prvat doc in joburg kuti vaone chokwadi ,so mpandare told them kuti ngaauye ku Zim we have doctors as well . Nxwisisai nyaya . Ndlovu i legend but paanenge atadza totaura without fear . Pitso anotaura nyon-o tomuona every week mu Absa isu

    • Why should he travel to Zim for a simple medical checkup when other prominent Zimbabweans travel to Asia and SA for the same?

    • Its a protocol shaa . I player ye zim and so sundowns does not have the rights to hold billiat back if his national team needs him. Its within Fifa statutes that’s why chiyangwa akati ndo reporter ku Fifa . Anoziva zvaanoita . Mpandare akaita basa rake fair and square

    • I truly agree with u Abraham.chaingodiwa kutevedza mitemo yeFifa.iyo Sundowns yacho yainge isingade kuti Khama aende kuZim nei? I believe he is not an Asylum Seeker in SA bt a professional Soccer player.

    • the reason why Peter came was because he wanted to clear his name. Mpandare actually pointed out that it was Peter who was standing in the way of Billiat. Remember when Peter said Billiat is injured he was saying this in his official capacity as Sundowns manager which I believe was professional. Therefore when he escorted Billiat he was representing his club Sundowns. Pitso had that right to speak strong words against Zifa because the player concerned missed 4 or so games for his club due to that injury and more importantly Caf champs league games. Remember Khama is a key player in that Sundowns outfit why would Mpandare and crew point fingers at Peter?

  • Who is this so called Mpandare. I don’t know his history in football. Just focusing on pet issues when we are crying over the downfall of the game in our country. He wants Zifa to blacklist Peter so that he can not be able to come and take managerial position in the organisation.

  • Iwo muromo kunge nyathi yanwa weti

  • tibvirei apa!What does ZIFA know about professionalism?If the Sundowns doctor said he is unfit for to play that is that.

  • Vasingazive nezvebhora vanopirweiko zvigaro kubhora nhai veduwe, iri zita rakabva kupi handina kumbobvira ndakamborinzwa munhau dzemutambo. Tingawhinhasei bhora racho .funky this man out of football news.

  • This Mapandare thing is a disastor in the making for Zim football! Its high time we go the nigerian way! If yu havent played for the national team before NO post in Football!

  • These are results of hiring people who doesn’t even know what an offside is and you expect them to lead

