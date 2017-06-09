Vapostori bash Mutasa man

By Fungayi Munyoro



A Mutasa man is nursing injuries following an alleged attack by members of an apostolic sect on allegations of abusing his children.

Robert Kabhunu (48) of Haparari Village under Chief Mutasa suffered a broken right thumb from the attack. Acting Manicaland police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda, confirmed the incident. “I can confirm that we received that case, but we do not have enough details as of now. We will get back to you as soon as we get further details,” he said.

Kabhunu told this paper that he received a text message from his nephew, Patrick Nyatsvimbo inviting him to come to the vapositori shrine. “I received a text message from my nephew Patrick while I was drinking beer at Munengwa Bottle Store. He is a member of the apostolic sect (Vapositori Wenguwo Tsvuku). Patrick told me to meet him at their shrine and I complied. When I arrived there, he told me that they had one of my brother’s daughters, Susan.

“Patrick told me that Susan was brought to the shrine by one of our sister-in-law Mai Brendon. They told me that Susan had lost his brother’s phone so she was afraid to come home. He accused me of ill-treating my own children. Before I could comprehend what was taking place, Patrick assaulted me with his rod. He hit me thrice and I fractured my right thump. I suffered other injuries as a result of the assault,” he said.

Kabhunu said he managed to escape and went to make a police report. Manica Post