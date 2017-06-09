Tuku to grace Dr Bobo event

Music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi will be guest of honour at a commemorative event for the late legendary musician and radio personality, Hilton Mambo, who died on June 12 in 2011 at the age of 60.

The event will be hosted by On the Roof that is on the first Floor, Travel plaza, Mazowe Street in Harare.

The late husky-voiced DJ rose to fame on Radio 3 (now Power FM) and Spot FM thanks largely to his top-notch programmes on jazz music.

Dr Bobo, as the late Mambo was popularly known, was also a respected musician who at one time performed with such greats as the Harare Mambos and the Groovy Union.

It is not surprising that Tuku will be the guest of honour at the event to mark six years since the legendary artiste passed on. Dr Bobo at one point worked as a recording engineer, a position that enabled him to work with some of Zimbabwe’s greatest musicians, including Thomas Mapfumo, Tuku, Zexie Manatsa, Simon Chimbetu and Crispen Mathema.

To mark the event, a short documentary on the late Mbare-bred broadcaster-cum-musician will be screened in addition to performances by Kudzi Marudza, DJ D-Train, jazz musician Filbert Marova, Africherry and one of Dr Bobo’s former bands — Groovy Union.

Sulu ‘dates’ Alice Mbewe

Tomorrow dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu will return to Dugane Farm in Tengwe — the place where the hit-maker got the inspiration to pen the song Alice Mbewe.

Before the Dugane concert, Sulu will perform at La Rouge in Harare tonight.

American to hold mbira concert

American musician, author and academic Jennifer Kyker will play the mbira at the National Art Gallery Cafe tomorrow night.

Kyker, who wrote a biography of music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi titled Oliver Mtukudzi: Living Tuku Music in Zimbabwe, will share the stage with several other mbira players such as Japanese Yugi Matsuhira, Musekiwa Chingodza, Tute Chigamba, Irene Chigamba and Samson Bvure .

Bev returns to Holly’s Hotel

Feisty dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda will bid farewell to her local fans at Holly’s Hotel in Harare on Sunday before heading to South Africa for a show.

The Sexy Angels leader will be supported by Prama Stove, Royal Queens, Fearless, Zero Degrees, Magesh and Manjenjenje Queens.

Sembene documentary to be screened in Harare

A documentary on the late Ousmane Sembene —widely regarded as the father of African cinema — will be screened in Harare tomorrow afternoon at the B2c Working Space located at corner First Street and Jason Moyo Avenue.

The weekend screening of the documentary of the Senegal-born icon is part of The Sembene Across Africa project — a three-day series of free public screenings, house parties and free streaming of the award-winning documentary film. Daily News