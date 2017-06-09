Trio impresses Chitembwe

By Eddie Chikamhi

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has recommended the signing of Ghanaian Richard Addai and Abasirim Chidiebere of Nigeria to boost their strikeforce for the Champions League and also bolster their title defence.

Addai and Chidiebere are expected to sign contracts with the Harare giants as soon as today after impressing the technical team during a month-long trial period.

Makepekepe are also expected to sign former Zambia national team striker Felix Sunzu (Jnr).

The 28-year old has been training with the squad of late and has also caught the eye of the technical team.

But no agreement had been reached with Ghanaian attacking midfielder Wilson Andoh, who apparently left for Qatar this week after spending a month in Zimbabwe.

CAPS United chief executive Cuthbert Chitima could not comment on the developments as he is currently on leave, but local intermediary George Deda, who is representing Addai and Chidiebere, confirmed the club has shown a deeper interest.

Deda said he had meetings with the Makepekepe management to iron out finer details of the contracts.

“I have had a meeting with the representatives from CAPS United and I can confirm the talks were fruitful. The club has agreed in principle to take Addai and Chidiebere on board.

“While the duration of their contracts had still to be finalised, they have since agreed on almost everything, including the sign-on fees and the expected salaries.

“I’m sure what is now left is for the office guys to put what has been agreed on paper and to draft the contracts. If the documents are ready, they should be signing tomorrow (today),” said Deda.

The Green Machine, who are currently fighting on two fronts – to retain the domestic league title and to make a mark in the CAF Champions League – have of late been finding it difficult after experiencing a series of injuries in their dressing room.

Chitembwe has been searching for out-and-out strikers to supplement his forward line, which apparently had become the club’s weakest link.

With the club’s top marksman Leonard Tsipa down with injuries, Makepekepe have been relying much on the magic of attacking midfielders Ronald Chitiyo, who could move to South Africa soon, and Tafadzwa Rusike for goals, while midfielder-cum-striker Abbas Amidu has often been given the responsibility to lead the attack.

But Makepekepe are now set to officially welcome into the fold Addai, who has been touted as a prolific goal scorer by the Ghanaian media after netting 14 goals last season playing for Dunkwa FC in the GN Bank Division One League back in his home country.

Towering Nigerian striker, Chidiebere, has also made his mark in Tanzania, where he has been playing since 2013.

The 25-year-old forward has played for Coastal Football Club in the Vodafone Premier League in the East African country.

Sources at Makepekepe yesterday said Chitembwe was particularly impressed by Sunzu, who has played for Zambia’s Under-20, Under-23 and senior teams before.

The nomadic striker, who is brother to another talented Zambian international Stopilla Sunzu, has also played for Zambian top-flight sides Buffaloes and Konkola Blades, Al Hilal of Sudan, top Democratic Republic of Congo club FC Lupopo, AS Marsa of Tunisia and Tanzania’s Simba SC.

Apart from featuring for Chipolopolo at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ghana, the 28-year-old journeyman has vast experience on the continent, having played in both the Champions League and Confederation Cup with different clubs.

Sunzu probably gave a hint of what he is capable of when he scored four goals in a practice match against the CAPS United legends, which ended 6-3 during the week.

“Of the three players, Chitembwe appears to have been impressed by Sunzu. He is a very good player and his experience I’m sure is something that should come in handy. It’s a matter of time, I’m sure he will not let him go,” said the source.

Makepekepe have reached the group stage of the CAF Champions League for the first time this year.

The Harare giants suffered a 2-4 defeat at the hands of Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya last Friday to slip bottom of the table in a group that is currently led by five-time champions Zamalek.

The Egyptians have five points in the bag, while Algerians USM Alger and Ahli Tripoli have four apiece.

Back home, the Harare giants have a mounting fixtures backlog. The Herald