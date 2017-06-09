Theresa May will form government after visiting Queen in Buckingham Palace

By Nicole Morley | Metro |

Theresa May has announced she is going to form a government, despite not securing a majority in the snap election.

The Prime Minister has said she intends to form a government that will provide ‘certainty’ and guide the country through Brexit talks.

May said she was confident that the Tories would be able to work together with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in the ‘interests of the whole UK’.

May, accompanied by her husband Philip, makes a statement in Downing Street after she traveled to Buckingham Palace for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II following the General Election results.

Following an audience with the Queen at Buckingham Palace, the PM said she was confident that she would be able to work with the Democratic Unionists at Westminster in a new administration.

‘I will now form a Government – a Government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country,’ she said.

‘This Government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just ten days time.’

The Democratic Unionist Party is the biggest unionist party in Northern Ireland – that is, it is against Ulster becoming part of the Republic of Ireland.

They’ve effectively just replaced the Ulster Unionists (UUP) – but the two parties are anything but the same.

While the UUP is a relatively harmless centre-right party that has had a long-running relationship with the Tories, the DUP is far more conservative, particularly when it comes to social issues.

Here’s what you need to know about the Northern Irish party that is now within throwing distance of Westminster.

LINKS TO TERRORISM

Disturbingly, the party has strong historical links to Loyalist paramilitary groups – in particular the terrorist group Ulster Resistance, which was founded by people who ended up becoming prominent DUP politicians. The party’s former leader Peter Robinson, for example, was an active member of the terror group.

The group also collaborated with other terror groups, including the Ulster Volunteer Force, to smuggle deadly arms into the UK.

Although the party has since rescinded violence, this may seem a bit of a rich move from a party that attacked Jeremy Corbyn for his alleged links to former Northern Irish terrorists.

WOMEN’S RIGHTS – OR A LACK OF THEM

The DUP is notorious for being strongly opposed to reproductive choice – specifically a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. This makes them the biggest anti-abortion party in the country.

This is why women in Northern Ireland either face a costly and incredibly stressful journey to England and Scotland to have an abortion, or are forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term.

SAME SEX MARRIAGE

The DUP are also known for strongly opposing same sex marriage. As a result, Northern Ireland still doesn’t have equal marriage – unlike all of its neighbours Scotland, England, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

ACCUSATIONS OF RACISM

Last year, DUP MP Sammy Wilson was accused of racism after a member of the public said Northern Ireland should ‘get the ethnics out’ – to which he appeared to reply ‘you are absolutely right’.

CREATIONISM

The DUP is also infamous for pushing for creationism to be taught in schools on a par with proven scientific facts. Creationsim is the evangelical belief that Darwin’s theory of evolution is incorrect, and that humans were created whole in God’s image.

BREXIT

The party is pro-Brexit and backed the Leave campaign before the EU referendum last year.