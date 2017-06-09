Police to scrap spot fines

By Auxilia Katongomara

The issue of spot fines will soon be a thing of the past as police are now implementing new technologies to deal with offending motorists, Home Affairs Deputy Minister Obedingwa Mguni has said.

He told Parliament on Wednesday that police would soon be doing away with receipt books at road blocks.

Mguni was responding to a question by Bulawayo Metropolitan MP Dorothy Ndlovu who had asked why motorists are detained by police demanding spot fines, yet motorists would not be carrying cash and police do not have swipe machines.

“There is a new company which has come to change the way in which the police are operating so that they do not carry any receipt books.

We now have a machine which will enable a vehicle’s number plates to be scanned.

“The person would state the owner of the vehicle, a slip will be printed to enable the person even though he does not have cash on him to approach the nearest police camp and pay,” said Mguni.

“We will be having such machines. We are leaving old ways. We want to stop corruption which is there”.

Mguni said 357 police officers were suspended last year on allegations of corruption.

“The disciplining mechanism which is there in the police has actually seen the suspension of more than 357 police officers last year who had been doing other things that are outside their working scope,” he said.

“Therefore, it is also the duty of the public to understand what is expected from a policeman so that if that police officer commits something outside the working scope, he has to be reported so that we deal with the police officer.” The Chronicle