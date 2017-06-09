Mapeza trims squad

Warriors coach, Norman Mapeza, will trim down the 24-member squad he called into camp to 18 tomorrow (Saturday) ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia.

Zimbabwe plays against Liberia at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday. Mapeza’s men were thrown into Group G, together with the continent’s sixth-ranked side, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Congo Brazzaville, ranked 17th, and Liberia on 28th, in a qualifying draw conducted in Libreville, Gabon early this year.

Warriors’ team manager, Wellington Mpandare, thinks everything is in place for the Zimbabwe senior men’s national team to outplay Liberia in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday. “We will announce the final 18 on Saturday. “Everything is in place for the Zimbabwe senior men’s national team to outplay Liberia in this crucial encounter and we are confident of a good result.

“Everyone is here and we have 24 players that were called into camp. “We hope we will not have injuries in the remaining days since we do not have any at the moment,” said Mpandare in a telephone interview from Harare on Wednesday.

Mutare-born Ngezi Platinum player, Liberty Chakoroma, told Post Sport that he is confident of making into the final squad. “The training camp is going on well and I am hoping to make it into the final 18,” said the Ngezi Platinum utility player.

Ngezi Platinum has three players from the Tonderai Ndiraya coached team in the Warriors’ camp in new Warriors vice-captain Partson Jaure, Qadr Amini and Chakoroma. Premier league returnees, Black Rhinos who have done so well in the local Premier League contributed Jameson Mukombwe and Sydney Linyama. FC Platinum and Highlanders each supplied two, while Teenage Hadebe is the only contribution from the 2015 Premier League champions, Chicken Inn.

The list has omission of tried and tested Warriors in the form of Willard Katsande, Cuthbert Malajila, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Costa Nhamoinesu, Mathew Rusike and Nyasha Mushekwi. Manica Post