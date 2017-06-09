Crimes & CourtsLocal

Father jailed for 50c assault

790 47

By Julia N`andu

A nine-year-old reported his father to the police for beating him up after he did not bring back his 50-cent bond coin change.

Tapiwa Matambo (35)  appeared before Mutare  provincial magistrate, Mr Lazarus Murendo charged with ill-treatment or neglect of children as defined in Section 7(1) of the Children`s Act, Chapter 5:06. He pleaded guilty to the charges, but told the court that the boy was disrespectful. “I thought I was disciplining him because he was becoming disrespectful,” he said.

Public prosecutor, Mr Brighton Shamhuyarira, told the court that the crime was committed on May 28. He said the suspect gave his son a $1 bond coin to go and buy cooking oil at the shops. However, upon his return from the shopping centre, Matambo assaulted him, accusing him of not bringing back the change.

The court heard that Tsverukai Matambo came to the boy’s rescue and ferried the minor to hospital where a police report was also made. The child was taken to Simukai where he is in safe custody. He was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment and four were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

He will spend an effective six months in jail. In an unrelated story, an Odzi man was hauled before the courts for severely assaulting his 12-year-old son and burning his right hand. Netto Chinenere appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Innocent Bepura, facing charges of ill-treating a minor  as defined in Section 7(1) of the Children`s Act, Chapter 5:06.

Mr Fletcher Karombe prosecuted. He said the suspect committed the crime on May 21. “On that day at 6pm at Village D, Nyangudzi in Odzi, Chinenere sent his son to the fields to get some sweet-potatoes, but he brought a few of them. This did not go well with Chinenere who assaulted his son. He later burnt his hand with a burning log.”

Three days later he tried to assault the child again, but he ran away and sought refuge at his uncle’s place. The uncle referred him to a village health worker.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police. Manica Post

You might also like More from author

  • Agona mwana uyu lol

    • Agona chii nhai iwee

    • kugona chii ipapa hapana.Usazochema kana musi waunonhan’arirwa newako..Usasvimhe

    • Ndopanotangira undururani hwemwana. Kaunze kuno ndikadimbure machende asati arebesa

    • Mwana haangaroverwe coin haaaa ndoProblem yedu maAfricans we think shamhu inorapa .. #ThumpsUpMwanaIwe kakutojuka kachiri kaMwana lol

    • It’s not about how much it was. But pfungwa yekutora zvaasina kupuwa ndo yakaroverwa mwana

    • Cheating is not a mistake so is stealing

    • Beating up a child as way of forbidding the child from unethical deeds is not the rightful decision

  • Aah nxaaa kusarohwa uko,dai wakakarova chaizvo hakaimboenda kuno reporter nxaa.

    • 50c only bond ngavasungwe

    • Aiwaka guys asika uyu mwanazve uyu,kana atumwa anodzora change first then ozokumbira kuna baba vake ndati rere vana zvakanaka pliz

    • Kana muchirera mwana in this way vatete mangwana muchazvishora this i tel u

    • Ngavarove zvunetariro kwete zvekuponda

    • Uye ukaranga wakagumbuka unozo regreter wauraya ,vanodzoka va baba chaiyo kwete Baba benzi fokoro

    • masingle parent haanetsi kuona 😂😂😂😂

    • Uum mwana chaiye haaende kupolice kana arohwa nemubereki idzi inhema mhani idzi vatete

    • N.E ukutaura zve 50c, ini ndokatsemura mudhidhi neshamhu pa 10c chaiyo. Next time anovimbika. Anenge mwana wekuhurwa haasi wake. Izvozvi panosungwa mudhara mai vanosara voshwetedzerwa imwe ndururani. Shame can the government hasten compulsory DNA

  • Kamufana ako
    Kikik

  • pamusha pangu hakagare,kanhubu aka

  • Mwana benzi saka achasara achiritirwa nani baba zvavasungwa Pavanodzoka.Ngavabve vangomuti tsano ndovimba makura chitambai yenyu mega

  • katove kamwana kavo mapurisa iyayo otherwise pamusha pangu nooo kambavha kakajaidzwa

  • vafanha vamazuvano vakajaidzwa

  • Akakanganisa Mwana uyu zvino osara achichengetwa nani

  • what is a recism and how to become a recist

  • vabereki ngatisarera vana mutray sechingwa rova wakaisa gavi muhuro wakadungurira mudenga

  • isu tichikura taiziva kuti ukaba dovi unorohwa ukaita nguva usina kurohwa zvairovesa ukachema warohwa zvairovesa ukanyarara warohwa zvairovesa kugarisa usina kurohwa zvairovesa kusadzosa change zvairovesa kudya mari zvairovesa

  • Munhu akatonga nyaya auraya mwana ndiwo marights enyu awo nyika inofa

  • Kunge vakanga varipo mdara paitenga manapkin ega.

  • Dai taisarohwa kdhara ingadai ichiri nyika here, next tym achaba 5000$ zvozodii manje

  • Not his child simple

  • The child is in safe custody where he will boast of disrepecting his poor father and sending him to jail. I dont think this deserved a trial but counseling of both parties.

    • child abuse is a crime , the father must be punished…there is a difference between abuse and disciplining a child….

    • Snr Fanon, application of law is relative, common sense is crucial in the discharge of justice in addition to a law degree. Read the story and understand the family is poor to the extent of buying cooking oil of 50c. With the long custodial sentence what will become of the mother and the children.

  • Stop blaming baba kana mwana. The root coz iz twumitemo twavakuiswa nemapolitions twokuda kuspoila vana vedu. Everything in Zim choitwa nemapolitions apa vasina kudzidza.

    • Teacha pa Facebook here nhai shepherd? Vamwe tiri kuti ngatiisei misoro Pamwe iwe uri kuisa magaro. Kuita here ikoko?

  • Chiduzvi ichocho

  • Mapurisa mese nemutemo uyo… …go to the nearest hell…

  • aaaaaa zvekupenga izvi

  • Vakanganisa kusunga baba vanga vachiranga mwana mangwana achashupa mwana uyu dai vaenda naye kunababa cake apamhidzirwa kuti zvaaita zvakashata

  • Mai vemwana uyu ihure ndiro rakapfurira mwana kut rimborove nyika rutivi

  • watuma namai kti vawana kusasana nemupurisa chikomba chavo

  • Crook laws to allow children to become thieves. Zim wil leav to regret. So he was supposed to pumber with showers of blessing after stealing. So father jailed who pay school fees.

  • Stupid law.

  • Manje kachariritirwa naani baba vawa mujeri , pfungwa ishoma

error: Content is protected !!