Dad Jailed for fondling daughter (16)’s privates

By Tanaka Mrewa

A 39-year-old Bulawayo man who fondled his 16-year-old daughter’s privates, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison.

The man was convicted on his own plea by Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu.

The accused who was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment, however had four months suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining ten months were suspended on condition he does 315 hours of community service.

The court heard that the man who lives with his family in one room, took advantage of his wife’s absence to abuse the complainant.

When the girl told her mother about the abuse, she told her that her father was possessed by evil spirits.

The girl who was not happy with the mother’s response, reported the abuse to her uncle who then accompanied her to make a report to the police.

Prosecuting, Mr Brian Nkala said on June 3, the man came home at around 9PM while his wife was away at a church service.

“He sneaked into complainant’s blankets, opened her zip and shoved his hand inside. He started fondling complainant’s privates and she woke up. She then pushed accused’s hand away,” said Mr Nkala.

In his defence the accused said he was drunk when her fondled the complainant. The Chronicle