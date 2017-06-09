Black armbands for DeMbare9 Memorial match

Giants Dynamos will wear black armbands this evening when they face Yadah in a memorial match to mark the death of nine DeMbare supporters in a road accident last year.

The DeMbare9 Memorial match kicks off at 7pm at the National Sports Stadium.

DeMbare have taken advantage of the international breakto remember the tragedy, which happened on June 11 last year when a bus ferrying supporters to a match against Chapungu in Gweru overturned.

A minute of silence will be observed before kick-off for the nine, who included Prince Neweyembwa, Violet Tauzen, Galileo Muchemwa, Rukudzo Mahupete, Kimberly Nduku, Patience Murefu, Peter Maemba, Spencer Gwasira and Rast Nezandoyi.

The events will get underway with a march organised by Dynamos supporters from the city centre to the stadium.

DeMbare committee member Graham Mafoko yesterday said the teams will also wear black armbands.

“We remember with great sadness the events of last year, when nine of our supporters perished in a road accident. They were supposed to be with us in Gweru that afternoon but, as fate would have it, they did not get there.

“Yet we still hold the love and attachment they had with the club close to our hearts. So this is a gesture to say we value all our supporters in life and in death.

“As Dynamos, we thought the only way to honour their support was through holding a memorial football match, since it was football that brought us together. May their souls rest in peace.

“So we are strongly appealing to the football community to come and join us on this solemn event. We would like to thank ZIFA and PSL for approving this game.

“Proceeds will obviously be channelled towards assisting the injured and also to help families of the deceased offset some hospital bills which they are struggling with.

“Those who might not be able to attend the match and still want to contribute something towards this cause can do that using our biller code.

“We will also have buckets at the gates, where people can just drop their donations.

“We have invited family members (of the deceased) and the survivors of the accident, some of whom have permanent injuries. So we will wear black armbands and a minute of silence will be observed before kickoff,” said Mafoko.

DeMbare have set gate charges at $2 for the cheapest ticket, $3 VIP and $10 VVIP. The Glamour Boys team manager Richard Chihoro said they are looking to field their strongest side.

He said DeMbare, who have won their last three league games on the trot, will also use the match to keep in shape ahead of the resumption of the league programme next Tuesday.

“I think we had hit a good patch and have won our previous games, which is good for us. So we are always impressing on our players to maintain the momentum. We have to keep winning.

“I’m sure Yadah will field their best team for this game because for us it’s a normal football match. Remember we were also the first team to beat them in the league this year.

“We are going to play the usual Dynamos side that has been starting this season, so supporters should expect nothing less than the value for their money. They should come in their numbers and do their part in this cause,” said Chihoro. The Herald