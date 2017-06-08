New Whatsapp feature will let you recall the messages you wish you never sent

Have you ever sent something over WhatsApp in an argument and instantly regretted it?

An essay of a message, maybe? Or a deceleration of love? Yes, we have too.

But have no fear, WhatsApp may soon be releasing a new feature which will allow you to recall that message.

And the regret doesn’t even have to be instant… you have up to five minutes to think over your actions.

As well as messages, the recall will work on images, videos, GIFS, documents, quoted texts and even Status replies.

Anything sent more than five minutes ago, however, is unfortunately there to stay.

According to WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features, the app will enable Recall in version ‘2.17.30+’.

Version 2.17.30 has just hit the App Stores – so hopefully not too long to wait.