Mugabe mistook Tokwe-Mukosi for Ocean – PDP on Bob US trip

By Mlondolozi Ndlovu

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has launched a broadside against “mad” President Robert Mugabe who flew out Saturday to New York for an Oceans and Seas conference the opposition party feels was unnecessary for a landlocked country.

In a statement, ex-finance minister Tendai Biti’s party said the 93 year old leader may have mistaken Tokwe-Mukosi dam for an ocean.

The Zimbabwean leader officially commissioned the country’s largest inland dam in Masvingo few weeks ago.

“Unless if we want to annex a neighbouring country and administer its oceans, then what are we doing there,” said the party on Monday.

“Maybe, Mugabe got confused when he officially opened Tokwe Mukosi Dam. He probably thought that Zimbabwe had built an ocean against the wishes of the imperialists.”

PDP said Mugabe’s endless foreign jaunts were draining the fiscus.

The party further noted that while the President’s trips were already a cost to the country, Mugabe’s recent trips have turned even more expensive as the veteran leader has been forced to charter expensive planes from outside following the banning of the national carrier Air Zimbabwe from flying into other countries.

“The People’s Democratic Party is aware that Mugabe uses more than five million dollars to for each state visit he takes, when hospitals cannot afford to procure basic painkillers.

“The costs are going up considering the fact that Mugabe now prefers to hire private planes due to the depletion of the Air Zimbabwe fleet which has since been declared unsafe by many countries including the United States which is the mother country of Boeing the manufacturer of the plane which Mugabe used to take for his infinite trips abroad,” said PDP.

Biti’s party has described President Mugabe’s love for foreign trips as a demonstration of madness which requires all political players to unite against.

With only six months into the year, Mugabe has been out of the country for 77 days prior to the current trip which is his 10th out of the country for the ageing leader. Radio VOP