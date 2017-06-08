Miss SA unharmed after hijacking

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is unharmed after an attempted hijacking incident that took place on Wednesday night in Hyde Park.

Nel-Peters was approached by three armed suspects.

The suspects made off with her personal belongings but left her unharmed, a statement released by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula revealed.

Mbalula condemned the incident and vowed that “no resources will be spared in the fight against crime”. He also urged victims of crime, especially women and children, to report these incidents at their local police station.

Police were on the scene investigating the scene.

She managed to exit the vehicle and a good Samaritan came to Nel-Peters’ aid and drove her away from the scene.