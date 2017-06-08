Macheso pens new song

By Tawanda Marwizi

Since Alick Macheso released album ‘Kwatakabva Mitunhu’ problems continue to mount for the sungura artiste.

Key band members Noel Nyazanda, Obert Gomba and Jonasi Kasamba left the group to form their Extra Kwazvose.

Macheso also had a tumultous union with Tafadzwa Mapako while daughter Sharon had problems in her own marriage with Kudakwashe Munetsi.

The musician would spend his time at the courts solving his social issues than in the studio.

His shows could not attract followers because he had no new ‘staff’.

Some promoters, according to sources, were offering ‘peanuts’, taking advantage of his situation.

However, Macheso reportedly stood his ground continuing performing for his followers.

On his album ‘Tsoka Dzerwendo’ the musician penned two emotional songs ‘Zvituturudzi’ and ‘Kurarama Inyasha’ relating to his situation.

Now that he has re-claimed his glory, Macheso has penned another gospel song ‘Kudzwai’ thanking God for the revival.

Part of the lyrics goes; ‘Ndimi moga mune rudo rwakadzama makatisunungura,’.

The song will feature on his coming album that will be released in August.

Macheso is sampling the songs during his shows around the country. He believes he has all the reasons to glorify God for everything he has done for him.

“We should always be grateful to what God is doing to us and this song is just like any other gospel tracks that I pen,” he said.

Macheso’s next album will be launched in August this year.

“We are sampling most of the songs at our shows and the response is overwhelming,” he said.

The musician turns 49 on June 10 and he will be celebrating his birthday at Tanza Centre.

Several musicians that include Nicholas Zakaria, Leaonard Zhakata, Seh Calaz, Faheem Somanje and forgotten musician Jacob Moyana will be celebrating the day with Macheso. The Herald