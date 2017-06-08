Easy Go sues minister over $132k

By Tendai Kamhungira

The Central Mechanical Engineering Department (CMED)-owned Easy Go has dragged Public Service minister Prisca Mupfumira to the High Court for failing to pay $132 000 for motor vehicles hired from the State transport firm.

Easy Go, which is represented by lawyers from TK Hove and Partners, cites Mupfumira as the respondent in her official capacity.

According to court summons filed on May 18, the Public Service ministry hired the motor vehicles between 2014 and 2015.

“Sometime in 2014 and 2015, plaintiff (Easy Go) and defendant (Public Service ministry) entered into an agreement in terms of which plaintiff hired out vehicles to the defendant.

“Plaintiff fulfilled its obligations in terms of the agreement by providing the car hire services to the defendant,” the CMED subsidiary told the court.

Easy Go claimed in its court papers that the Public Service ministry failed to meet its side of the agreement, prompting the firm to approach the High Court to seek remedy.

“Defendant breached the agreement by paying only part of the amount, leaving a balance in the sum of $132 297,07,” Easy Go claimed in court papers.

It further told the court that the amount is still outstanding and the Public Service ministry is liable to pay the money.

“Sometime in March 2016, plaintiff through its lawyers of record wrote a letter of demand to the defendant which was never complied with.

“Defendant has refused, failed and or neglected to pay the whole amount despite demand. Defendant has no right at law to refuse to pay the whole amount,” reads the court summons.

The firm is now demanding the outstanding amount together with interest at the prescribed rate and collection commission fees.

The Public Service ministry has not yet fully responded to the application but has since entered an appearance to defend.

The matter is still to be set down for hearing before the High Court. Daily News