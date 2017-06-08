Diego Costa reveals Antonio Conte has told him he can quit Chelsea

By Chris Davie | Metro |

Diego Costa has revealed that Antonio Conte has informed him that he can leave Chelsea this summer.

The 28-year-old came close to leaving Stamford Bridge for the Chinese Super League in the January transfer window but his three-year stint with the Premier League champions now looks to be at an end.

Costa has already made his desire to return to Atletico Madrid clear but that move has been scuppered due to the Spanish club’s transfer ban, which prevents them from registering players until January 2018.

Costa has ruled out the prospect of joining Atletico this summer and waiting for the club’s ban to end before playing, and now insists he is open to offers from other leagues.

‘I’m going to be honest, the other day, Conte sent me a message saying I am not in his plans for Chelsea, so I’ll have to find a way out,’ the striker told reporters after Spain’s draw with Colombia on Wednesday evening.