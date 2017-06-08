DeMbare to honour fans

Dynamos will play Premiership newboys Yadah Stars tomorrow in a DeMbare 9 Memorial match at the National Sports Stadium to remember the fans who perished while travelling to support the Glamour Boys last year.

Nine DeMbare fans died on their way to Gweru to cheer the Harare giants in a league match against Chapungu.

The Glamour Boys leadership announced this week they will honour the fans and yesterday it was revealed they will play Yadah Stars.

The newboys have been busy in recent days and are scheduled to play a friendly against the Warriors at the giant stadium today.

They also played a practice match against the Warriors last week and went down 0-1 after Kuda Mahachi converted a penalty.

Yadah Stars owner Prophet Walter Magaya has also opened his exclusive five-star Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls to the Warriors to use as their base for their preparations for the 2019 Afcon qualifier against Liberia on Sunday.

“We would like to remember the nine fans that passed on last season on their way to support DeMbare against Chapungu. We want to raise funds for the bereaved families and survivors,” DeMbare committee member Graham Mafoko said.

“Some of the fans have been confined to wheelchairs, some are still to offset the hospital bills and some have lost their jobs. Players will give flowers to the bereaved families.

“It is an event to remember the good relationship between Dynamos and its fans. Dynamos can’t do without the fans and I am appealing to the DeMbare family to come in their numbers if our request is granted.”

Reports last night said rising musician Sam Dondo will also play for free at the occasion.

Dondo’s brother, Thompson, has been actively involved in domestic football of late after paying for 200 fans to cheer CAPS United in their last two CAF Champions League matches against USM Alger of Algeria and Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya.The Herald