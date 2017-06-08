CCTV shows moment London Bridge attackers were gunned down

By Jen Mills | IOL |

Footage has emerged showing the moment the London Bridge attackers were gunned down by police.

The three men crashed a van into pedestrians on the bridge, then leaped out and began stabbing people in Borough Market restaurants and pubs.

They were shot dead eight minutes after the first emergency call was made, after they claimed the lives of eight innocent people.

In the grainy footage, one of the victims, who has not been identified and we have blurred in the video, runs away from the men near the entrance to the Wheatsheaf pub.

One of the terrorists slashes at him after they fail to get into the barricaded pub and then another joins in, leaving the man on the ground.

He manages to get to his feet and escape as officers arrive on the scene and discharge 50 bullets at the attackers.

Khuram Butt, Yousef Zaghba and Rachid Redouane were all killed by police.

A van ploughed into pedestrians enjoying a night out in London Bridge, before attackers went from bar to bar stabbing people around Borough Market.

The horrific, brutal attack was been officially declared a terrorist incident.

Eight people were killed and 48 seriously injured in the attack. Out of those, 21 are in a critical condition.

Here is everything we know so far.

What happened

The emergency services were first called to reports of a white van driving into several people on London Bridge at 10.08pm on Saturday.

The entire area and nearby railway stations were closed, including London Bridge.

Witnesses reported seeing the van driving at around 50mph, mounting the pavement and swerving into a number of people.

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter who was on the bridge at the time, said: ‘A white van driver came speeding – probably about 50mph – veered off into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement.

‘He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people.’

The van, which had been driving from north of the river, then drove towards Borough Market – which was especially busy because it was Saturday night.

When it arrived, the suspects stabbed several people in a crowded area. They then went from bar to bar, attacking people with 12-inch hunting knives.

Shots were then heard in the area, which was later confirmed to have been police officers shooting the suspects dead.

Met Police later confirmed that seven people had died and at least 48 were hospitalised. In addition, the three suspected attackers were shot dead – within eight minutes of first responders arriving on the scene.

Two police officers were seriously injured in the attack – one Met officer, and another from the British Transport Police. One of the officers, who was first on the scene of the attack, took on the three armed terrorists with nothing but his baton.

A third police unit was sent to the Vauxhall area after reports of a stabbing, but this was later confirmed to not be connected to the attacks in London Bridge and Borough Market.

Victims

Eight people died in the attack.

London Ambulance Service said it had taken at least 48 injured people to five different London hospitals, while those described as ‘walking wounded’ were treated at the Andaz Hotel near Liverpool Street, where there were paramedics and more armed officers. Later, it was confirmed that 21 people were in a critical condition.

A British Transport Police officer who was left ‘seriously injured’ was reportedly stabbed in the face, head, and leg.

Police boats searched the River Thames for anyone who may have fallen from the bridge during the attack.

Canadian national Chrissy Archibald was the first victim confirmed as having tragically passed away in the attack.

Businessman James McMullan was also confirmed dead, after his bank card was found by police on one of the bodies.

Xavier Thomas, 45, was thrown into the Thames by the rented van.

Australian nanny Sara Zelenak was confirmed dead after she was missing for several days.

Ignacio Echeverria, 39, was killed trying to fight the terrorists using his skateboard.

French national Alexandre Pigeard, 27, was stabbed while working as a waiter at Boro Bistro.

Kirsty Boden, a 28-year-old nurse from Australia, was killed ‘as she ran towards danger’ trying to help.

Sebastien Belanger, a French chef, is also thought to have died in the attack.