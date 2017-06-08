Brian Nhira tours Zim

By Lovemore Meya

US-born Zimbabwean musician and ‘The Voice’ contestant Brian Nhira who is currently touring the country with his parents holding a string of performances in schools, organisations has promised fireworks for his fans.

Nhira touched down at the Harare International Airport on Sunday night accompanied by his acoustic guitarist Victor Blanco.

He started off his performances on Monday at Chisipite Junior School before performing at St Giles School on Tuesday.

In an interview with The Herald Review, Nhira said he was delighted to be back in Zimbabwe and is ready to showcase something new.

“This year we are doing a tour of Zimbabwe and I will be performing at a number of schools, organisations and at different shows,” he said.

“Overall I will be headlining four shows at Peter House College in Marondera on Thursday (today), Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday afternoon, News Cafe in the evening and Charles Austin Theatre Sunday evening in Masvingo.

“Besides, I will be visiting radio stations that include CapiTalk 100.4 FM, Star FM-TXO, ZBC SFM, 263 Africa Media and Christ TV among others.”

Nhira will seal off his tour on Tuesday next week with performances at Ndarama High School and Kyle College.

“I always love seeing the people and building relationship with new friends and as for our tour, we kicked off the week with visits to a school (Chisipite Jnr) and a children’s home (St Giles).

“We have new songs. It has been fun playing these new tracks for all my fans here in Zimbabwe and the response has been incredible. People have also appreciating our performances.”

Nhira encouraged fellow musicians in Zimbabwe to be strong and always never give up until they succeed.

“Always chase the dreams that are at your heart. Do not let anything stop you.

“As for us, we have been growing and learning, blessed to see so much favour during our last visit in 2016 and we look forward to continue being a blessing to the world.”

Currently, Nhira is riding high with his new release singles ‘Hero’ and other tracks like ‘Would You Still Love Me?’ and ‘Flaws’.

Nhira made his surprising musical debut at an event in the rural countryside of Oklahoma in the US.

At the time he was just was just four-years- old when his parents, Edwell and Constance Nhira, lovingly pushed him onto a stage and told him to sing for a small group of spectators that had gathered.

Though initially shy with a bit of stage fright, Nhira faced his fears and has never looked back.The Herald