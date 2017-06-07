LocalFeatured

‘Sanyangore fakes miracles’

By Arron Nyamayaro

Controversial Pastor Paul Sanyangore of Victory Church International, who claims to have God’s contact number, is at odds with one of his lieutenants who is threatening to expose his secrets, H-Metro has learnt.

Paul Sanyangore

Pastor Sanyangore’s cousin Andy Zimunya revealed to H-Metro that he is living in fear following his differences with the man of cloth who claimed to have walked on water saying 80 percent of his miracles were fake and describing him as evil.

Pastor Sanyangore said he cannot fight with his brother in the Press.

Andy, who is now demanding a hefty amount for the services owed to him, disclosed how he would work under Pastor Sanyangore’s instructions to book people on prayer line and take their names too the latter for fake prophecies that sound accurate to the crowd.

“I clashed with my brother, Pastor Sanyangore, he pronounced a bad spell on me and my mother and, as we speak he is threatening me and my mother, and as we speak he is threatening me and my mother.

“I nearly took my life last Saturday after he cursed me with unprintable words.

“He is giving people my contact number to threaten me after I warned him over disclosing his underhand ways,” said Andy.

WOMEN

“To be honest with you, Pastor Sanyangore is so evil that as we speak, he has no phone after he clashed with his wife over his girlfriends, pavakadzi haabvire zvose zvaanoita ndezvenhema kutsvaga mari chete.”

WALKING ON WATER

Andy said Pastor Sanyangore worked with guys who help him to fake walking on water. “What he did was he was asked by a photographer named Fatso to walk on a cloth and the cloth was edited out and replaced by water to make it seem like he walked on water,” said Andy.

SEWAGE TO WATER

“On the raw sewage changed into clean water, Sanyangore worked with one Eddy, nothing was miraculous since they only exchanged the tins of water.”

PHONE CALL FROM GOD

“No call from God did he ever receive. He made a deal with Tich Mataz on the claimed prophecy, this (Andy’s phone) is the phone Sanyangore used claiming that he was speaking to God,” said Andy.

PHATHISANI AND KVG

Andy went on to claim that Pastor Sanyangore wrote names of Star FM presenters Phathisani Sibanda and KVG and other selected names who are against him on an altar for them to face a bad omen.

Andy is expected to give more details of hoe he was used by Prophet Sanyangore in making false prophecies and faking miracles saying he wants a truck to compensate all the work he did since the beginning of Victory Church International.

MARRIAGE

“Sanyangore’s wife is not at peace, she is fighting battles with my brother over his infidelity forcing her to take his mobile phone.

“It is sad to note that Sanyangore’s wife will be in tears when her  husband pretends to restore other families’ marriages.

“He is after anyone who tries to help him and I do not see, not spiritually, but with my naked eye, if his ministry is to continue. Last Sunday he ministered to less than 100 people at his new base in Houghton Park.

“He delayed to attend people waiting for him that Sunday and I want to believe he was trying to reason with his wife who is not a peace with Sanyangore’s girlfriends.

“She was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals recently after she attempted suicide over Sanyangore’s infidelity, zvakaoma, he needs someone to deliver him from such quagmire of ignorance.

“”He is too impish to be a man who receives advise from others and this is t king him into an abyss,” said Andy refusing to answer allegations that he cheated with a married woman forcing Sanyangore to punish him.

And all that Pastor Sanyangore has said to these alarming allegations has been: “I cannot fight my brother in the Press.” H-Metro

  • I dako

  • Jesu haasi kuzonyarara ende akataura kuti muchavaziva nezvibereko zvavo.

  • Twunoda kurohwa twuvanhu utwu, nxxxaaaa!!!!!

  • Truth wil come out n he wil b the most ashamed man alive

  • ask him to give us God’s contact number

    • Hapana zvaka daro uyu ibenzi iri kuri ku Islam anochekwa musoro kuda kutamba na mwari.

  • it was coming,this guy had gone too far,walked on water-rubbish,claimed to have God s fone number-bullshit,the public must be protected from these wicked characters,Zambia does not accept this nonsense

  • It shld had bn ” star fm has learnt ” .This made news yesterday on Tiders Show then it spread on other social networks.

    • They are all under zimpapers, so zvakafanana

  • Batai munhu maporisa

  • Tichakumamisai

  • anya sanyangore dzungu kuna Mwari hari shande

  • Maiti zvaisvika kupi nhy ,hezvoka

  • chickens comming home to roost, it’s only the truth that does not have an expiry date

  • Modiiko kumborova vanhu vakadaro. Taneta nevanhu varikutsvaga kurarama nezita re church. They just dont care how much damage they cause in the process as long as their welfare is sorted. Vanogara pedyo naye batai murove mhan mbavha iyo bloody satanist, ini ndine wangu wandirikuda kumamisa soonest.

  • Come on,the guy doesn’t need to worry as we all know his staff belongs in the trash😉

  • “At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but he who stands firm to the end will be saved. . . . For false Christs and false prophets will appear and perform great signs and miracles to deceive even the elect – if that were possible. See, I have told you ahead of time” ( Matthew ;24 NIV ).

  • magaya enjel,makandiwa,t freddy,etc.all rubbish prophets.they stink

  • Kaskill kekutsvaga mari yenavegetables kabatwa rwendo rwuno unobudira kumakuva wakuchera macascade evafi mwaka uno nenzara iriko tichaonerera zvedu ndovekunyepera kumutsa vanhu takanyarara,kutaura namwari nembozha runhare kkkkkk nekufamba pamusoro pemvura pakaipa

  • NXA Aaa MAREMA ANOMIRIRA ZVAKADARO KUFAMBA PAMSORO PEMVURA ..
    .
    ONLY JESUS NDIYE OGA

  • Oh my God, did you say he fakes miracles? How shocking… #dzimwe nyaya so

  • Kana nguva yaJEHOVHA yakwana tichaona chokwadi zva MWARI chazvakanakira hazvi expire asi zvenyama 2min and 2 seconds kudenga kuchataura

  • Zviri pachena Jesu akataura wani vachauya mafalse prophets azara Zimbabwe yose ..vachiita mashura vanhu ndokutendera kuita mudungwe dai Tenzi vazviparadza zvose zviprophita zvenhema ume KuSA zvakafumuka zvaJiri Taderera nhasi uyu munina wake Andy arikukupura kuti efaki dzavaiita kwasara Magaya,Makandiwa nasabhuku wavo TB Joshua…zuva rokutonga kwaTenzi ravapedyo rega kuti kumukaka kunyama uchawanikwa uri pajunction ..mira panaTenzi

  • Kana Mwari vakuda kukugadzirira size unokumurwa hembe dzose ukasara washama. Nhasi ndi Sanyangore mangwana ndeumwe vanokwana vose. Even ivavo vamuri kuti makuruwani I fake dzega dzega. Mishonga nekutenga vanhu vachiita ma fake miracles. Mwari batai vanhu venyu!!!!!

  • Regai timbopihwawo direct line yekudenga kani. Itai steady

  • Kkkkede ,, Jesu we Nazareth huyai singing zvangu🎶🎶🎶🔜🔜

  • Ko vanhu vacho vanoudzwa zvenumber yaMwari vachiti hameni ndovanoda kutanga kurohwa

  • Ant Christ

  • Is he the one who was live on star fm yesterday?

  • Tiri kukuwonai zvedu,#Munofarisa

  • .

  • Kaface kechimbavha mbavha kkk

  • That’s nonsense. Where did he got God’s contact number because God is a spirit? Mapurisa batai munhu. Ndomasatanists acho iwaya.

  • That’s nonsense. Devilish talk. He is a little man for the things of God. He don’t know what he is talking about.

