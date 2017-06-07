Ronald Chitiyo attracts interest from two PSL clubs in South Africa

KickOff.com has established that a tug of war beckons for the services of Zimbabwe midfielder Ronald Chitiyo with two clubs having already rolled up their sleeves.

Word reaching this website is that two PSL clubs – one of them based in Gauteng – have already approached his club CAPS United as they seek to lure him away ahead of the start of the next season.

As league champions, CAPS United are currently playing in the CAF Champions League group stages with Chitiyo having already scored two goals in this round-robin stage of the continent’s premier club competition.

The pint-sized midfielder scored a brace against USM Alger of Algeria last month and has also been the outstanding player over the last month at the popular Harare club.

With the two PSL clubs having made their intentions known CAPS, along with the 24-year-old, are now faced with making the decision based on the offers tabled along with how he sees his career progressing at the chosen club.

Chitiyo has apparently already made it known his preference is moving to a club where his career will progress.

“It is a tight battle for his services between the two clubs who are both pushing hard in their interest for the player,” says a source.

Four years ago Chitiyo trained with Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town but was considered too young at the time while in 2015 a move to Royal Eagles failed due to boardroom related matters. KickOff