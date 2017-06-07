Mozambique police warn bald men after ritual attack

Bald men in Mozambique could be the targets of ritual attacks, police have warned, following the recent killing of three bald men for their body parts.

Two suspects have been arrested in the central district of Milange, where the killings occurred.

“The belief is that the head of a bald man contains gold,” said Afonso Dias, a police commander in Mozambique’s central Zambezia province.

Albino people have also been killed in the region for ritual purposes.

The suspects are two young Mozambicans aged around 20, the AFP news agency reports.

“Their motive comes from superstition and culture – the local community thinks bald individuals are rich,” Commander Dias is reported as having told a press conference in the capital Maputo.

A regional security spokesman, Miguel Caetano, told AFP that one of the victims had had his head cut off and his organs removed.

The organs were to be used by medicine men in rituals to advance the wealth of clients in Tanzania and Malawi, Mr Caetano said, citing the suspects. BBC News