Minister takes swipe at Kadoma

By Bongani Ndlovu

Sport and Recreation Minister Makhosini Hlongwane has expressed outrage at the state of sport and recreation facilities in Kadoma, describing them as deplorable and not befitting of a city.

In a statement, after touring sport and recreational facilities last Thursday, Minister Hlongwane said Kadoma City should reverse the decay it’s presiding over and provide an acceptable service to rate paying residents in the area of sport and recreation.

“The state of neglect of sport and recreation facilities is shockingly unacceptable and has reached never seen before lows and is not befitting of a place regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s seven cities,” said Minister Hlongwane.

During the tour, Minister Hlongwane discovered that there was no functional public swimming pool in the entire city despite having previously invested in two huge swimming pools.

“I’m dismayed that only slightly over $500 was required to get the main swimming pool functional, yet the city administration was choosing to turn a blind eye to such an important public social amenity.

"The city is doing a major disservice to its residents as well as an entire generation of would be athletes, who are being denied a right to an important career pathway if sport and recreation facilities were being properly maintained," he said.